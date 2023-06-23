Fox Sports 1 host Skip Bayless is no stranger to controversy in the sports world. Oftentimes, he creates the controversy, or at least stokes the flames.

Recently, Bayless co-host Shannon Sharpe's split from ‘Undisputed' was a big controversy among Kendrick Perkins and other sports pundits. The NFL Hall-of-Famer Sharpe became highly emotional after the split from his mentor of sorts, Bayless.

Now, Bayless is taking aim at the Damian Lillard situation in Portland as the 2023 NBA Draft continues on day one. Bayless fired a shot at Lillard on Thursday night suggesting that the superstar's days as the team's fourth quarter “closer” may be in jeopardy after the selection of Scoot Henderson.

Scoot will want to be Portland's closer. Time for Dame to take a backseat. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) June 23, 2023

Lillard is 32 years old and one of the best clutch players in the NBA. Henderson, meanwhile is a 19-year-old G League star who shot under 43% from the field last season.

Henderson has plenty of potential, as Stephen Curry revealed recently. Many fans did not agree with Bayless' take, however.

“Skip for the love of God shut up,” one fan said in response. “Skip just tweeting to tweet making no sense,” another said as part of an avalanche of comments on the situation.

Another fan simply posted Lillard's outrageous 2022 stat line as evidence that Bayless was wrong in his opinion.

Not everyone completely disagreed with Bayless, however. Some called for the Blazers to hit the reset button on their entire core and build around the team's younger players.

“Portland needs to hit the reset button,” they said. “Build with Scoot, Simons, and Sharpe.”

Lillard previously responded to Bayless over the FS1 host's takes regarding his alleged clutch performance failures. Bayless' co-host Sharpe called Lillard “the greatest clutch player of his generation.”