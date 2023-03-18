Josh Hart was traded by the Portland Trail Blazers to the New York Knicks at the trade deadline last month. However, he still has positive feelings about former coach Chauncey Phillips even though his day-to-day focus is helping the Knicks win games.

And I’ll run through a wall for Chauncey. He’s a hell of coach and will keep getting better https://t.co/iYeoY9EJLX — Josh Hart (@joshhart) March 18, 2023

Hart has heard the rumors that Billups may be in trouble as the team has fallen badly in recent weeks. As Blazers players like Damian Lillard and Jerami Grant have provided support for Billups, Hart did the same thing.

He saw Jerami Grant’s quote about running through a wall for Billups, and Hart echoed those sentiments.

“And I’ll run through a wall for Chauncey,” Hart tweeted. “He’s a hell of coach and will keep getting better.”

It’s fairly unusual for a player on his new team to show support for his former coach, but that’s just what Josh Hart did. Whether it will help Billups’ coaching status has yet to be determined, but it is one more vote in the coach’s corner.

The Blazers dropped a 126-112 decision at home to the Boston Celtics Friday night, and they saw their record drop to 31-39. The Blazers have dropped 5 games in a row and 8 of their last 10. They continue to fall in the Western Conference as they rank 13th out of the 15 teams.

They still have an outside chance to make the playoffs as they are 2 1/2 games behind the 10th-seeded Los Angeles Lakers, but each loss makes the task that much more difficult for Billups and his players.

The team may not be playing well, but his players — and one ex-player — are throwing their support behind him.