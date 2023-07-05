Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard requested a trade and reportedly wants to go to the Miami Heat. Some fans are criticizing Lillard, however, something that caught the attention of Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant.

Lol 1 or 2 more years Lmao. What do u be watching gang seriously. — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) July 5, 2023

“I understand why Dame is set on one team. He’s 32 & short with injury history. He probably has 1-2 more years at this level he gotta capitalize,” the fan wrote on Twitter.

“Lol 1 or 2 more years Lmao. What do u be watching gang seriously,” Durant responded.

Damian Lillard will turn 33-years old prior to the 2023-24 season. Some players do begin to regress in their mid-30's, but Lillard hasn't shown any signs of slowing down.

He was selected to the All-Star team this past year and averaged 32.2 points per game on 46.3 percent field goal and 37.1 percent three-point shooting. Lillard added 4.8 rebounds and 7.3 assists per contest. There's no question that he's currently a superstar.

Decline will be something to monitor, but his play during the 2022-23 campaign suggests he's far from it.

Will Damian Lillard be traded?

Damian Lillard will likely be traded following his request. Unless he has a change of heart, the Blazers are expected to look for a trade suitor. Although Miami is his desired destination, there's no guarantee that the Heat will be able to make a tempting enough offer to acquire Lillard.

There are plenty of teams expected to be interested in Lillard, so the Blazers will have other options. Regardless of where Lillard ultimately ends up, we've likely seen his last game in a Trail Blazers uniform.