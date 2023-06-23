The Portland Trailblazers had a big night Thursday by drafting Scoot Henderson with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. However, they didn't stop there, as the Blazers signed undrafted Detroit-Mercy star Antoine Davis to an Exhibit 10 contract on Friday, reports The Athletic's Shams Charania.

After landing Scoot Henderson, bringing in Antoine Davis will do more to shore up the guard position in Portland. The Blazers are bringing in a lethal scorer, as Davis was mere points away from breaking “Pistol” Pete Maravich's NCAA All-Time scoring record while at Detroit-Mercy.

Davis ended up falling short and made headlines for speaking out against not being able to play postseason basketball with a chance to break the record. Now that he has arrived in the NBA, Davis will have more pressing matters to worry about.

The Blazers left the NBA Draft with their roster still in tact after rumors surrounding a Damian Lillard trade had been swirling for months. It seems like Lillard wants to stay in Portland and he is willing to help Scoot Henderson grow alongside him on the Blazers.

However, if the Blazers do not get out to a decent start this season, it would come as no surprise to see Damian Lillard get dealt at the trade deadline. He has been very public about wanting to win and is not interested in being along for a rebuild in Rip City.

Whether Antoine Davis helps the Blazers win games will remain to be seen for now. Still, it is a nice story to see the undrafted guard find a spot in the NBA.