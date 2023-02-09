After months and months of rumors, the NBA trade deadline is here. But for the most part, teams got started on making their big moves on Wednesday night, with one such team being the Portland Trail Blazers. The Blazers sent Josh Hart to the New York Knicks in exchange for Cam Reddish, Ryan Arcidiacono, Svi Mykhailiuk, and a protected 2023 first-round pick, and it elicited a hilarious response from Larry Nance Jr.

The Blazers seem to be set on rebuilding, continuing a trend of selling from last season when Nance was part of the CJ McCollum trade that sent him to the New Orleans Pelicans. Nance seems to be expecting that Portland is setting themselves up for a firesale, and sent out a humorous tweet that indicates as much before the upcoming deadline on Thursday afternoon.

Via Larry Nance Jr.:

“Anyone looking to buy a house in Portland? Lol.”

The trade Portland made involving Lance last season has seen them move on from every player they received in that deal now. Hart is with the Knicks, Tomas Satoransky is playing in Spain, Nickeil Alexander-Walker in on the Utah Jazz, and Didi Louzada was waived by the team. As a result, there could be quite a few houses on the market in the Portland area.

The Blazers will clearly be sellers after sending Hart to the Knicks, and that could result in even more players putting their houses in Portland on the market as they continue to sell like crazy. It’s a pretty great response from Nance, who finally seems to have some security with the New Orleans Pelicans this season, and will likely not be on the move before the deadline. The same cannot be said for the remaining members of the Trail Blazers, though, and it looks like it could be a hectic day in Portland.