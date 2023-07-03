Several Portland Trail Blazers fans are angry at Damian Lillard following his trade request, though there are also plenty of people who support him and his decision.

That much is clear after Lillard responded to the criticisms thrown at him for his trade request. On Sunday, Dame took to Twitter to share his thoughts on those Blazers fans turning on him, emphasizing that he doesn't understand why people are mad at him for it.

“It's in my blood to take the high road. I'd love to hear what fans are turning on… have I mislead them? Or anyone ? Fill me in,” Lillard wrote.

Of course plenty of his followers showed their love for Damian Lillard and shifted the blame on the Blazers instead. After all, Dame wouldn't have asked for a move away from the team had Portland been able to surround him with the right talents to compete for the NBA title.

Lillard has remained loyal to the franchise and played his heart out for 11 straight seasons as the team promised to give him more help. While Portland tried, they were never able to attract that superstar talent that Dame needs.

“Blazer [management] is to blame not [Damian Lillard]. He made it clear to the [management] what was needed for him to stay and the approach by Blazers was weak. If their approach is to rebuild youth moment then be upfront with Dame so he can move on. They played the fence not cool. Much respect to Dame for playing this the right way,” one fan responded on his post.

“Honestly DAME ain't done nothing wrong. He got his whole family up there, building houses [and] what not. Bro obviously appreciates the community. BUT, it's a business. Brother will be back,” another supporter added.

A third commenter shared, “It's sad to say people gone hate [Damian Lillard] but he ain't been nothing less than loyal and honest it's time for him to continue his chapter somewhere else.”

It's unknown where Lillard will end up with. While Dame wants to join the Heat, the Blazers are said to be exploring all their options.

Portland can do Lillard right by sending him where he wants, but unfortunately at the end of the day, the Blazers will also have to think about their future. For now, the NBA can only wait and see what the Blazers will decide to do.