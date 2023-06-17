What will the Portland Trail Blazers do with their third overall pick? The prevailing rumor right now is that the team will trade said pick (along with some assets) to a different team to give Damian Lillard some help. However, these are just rumors: Portland might just end up picking a rookie with their pick. With that in mind, the Blazers announced that they worked out one of the top-3 prospects in the draft: Alabama forward Brandon Miller.

6/16 pre-draft workout in PDX 👤: Brandon Miller (Alabama) pic.twitter.com/EHxl9Km75I — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) June 16, 2023

Brandon Miller is considered as one of the sure-fire locks to be drafted in the top three, based on talent alone. It makes perfect sense that the Blazers would do their due diligence on the star forward. Perhaps they might consider drafting a player to help out Lillard instead of packaging the pick (and presumably Anfernee Simons) for a proven star.

Miller's talent on the floor is undeniable. At 6-9, the Alabama forward projects as a Paul George-esque clone: a long, lanky forward that has smooth handles and can score the ball at will. On defense, that same frame helps him keep up with most players on defense. The Blazers have long needed a dependable forward who can hold his own on defense and still give ample help on offense. Perhaps they think Miller is that guy.

The biggest question mark, obviously, is the ongoing investigation surrounding Miller. The draft prospect was involved in a fatal shooting incident where he reportedly delivered the murder weapon to the killer. His non-answer to inquiries about this incident is reportedly turning off teams, though that might just be legal advice he was given. The Blazers will assess if Miller's talent is worth taking the risk.