The clamor for the Portland Trail Blazers ownership group to sell the team has been slowly increasing in volume of late. The latest move to curtail the fan experience might push it even further that direction.

The Blazers are reportedly planning to keep their broadcast team in Portland for away games. Instead of calling the action just a few feet away from Damian Lillard and co., they’ll be huddled up in a studio hundreds or even thousands of miles away.

The report coming from Rip City Radio 620’s Dwight Haynes and Chad Doing states that the Blazers are making the move as a cost-cutting measure. But the duo seems equally perplexed at the reasoning, and they’re far from alone.

This Blazers Broadcasting decision has been framed as a "cost cutting" measure… which perplexes both @dwightjaynes & @ChadinRipCity. #RipCity pic.twitter.com/n2WCiMoy55 — Rip City Radio 620 (@RipCityRadio620) August 20, 2022

Jody Allen, who took charger after the team following the death of brother and previous owner Paul Allen, is worth billions of dollars and yet wants to skimp on flights and accommodations for a broadcast team that serves as the primary touchpoint for fans to feel like they’re part of the action.

The whole point of having broadcasters call games live is for them to properly project the energy in the arena and paint the picture of everything that’s going on to the viewers watching at home. Blazers fans want to feel what it’s like to be in the building when Damian Lillard is dropping 50 on a stunned road crowd or receive the best vantage point for the minutia of the game that would be difficult to relay if calling the game from a studio.

The good news is that the move is still reportedly under consideration. For the sake of Blazers fans everywhere, they better consider every aspect before confirming the move.