The Portland Trail Blazers revealed their new G-League team name, the Rip City Remix, on Monday, per Aaron J. Fentress.

Trail Blazer G League team name revealed: The Rip City Remix. pic.twitter.com/sbIyRgLCrh — Aaron J. Fentress (@AaronJFentress) June 26, 2023

The reaction has been mixed for the most part, with some fans praising the new team identity and others calling it out.

“LOVE IT!!!!!!!!!!!!!” One fan wrote on Twitter.

“Take my cash when gear is available,” another fan added.

Some fans offered in-depth reactions to their feelings on the Blazers' new G-League team identity.

“I'm glad they used Rip City in the name. Remix is weird, but not horrible, will probably grow on me. The logo being like the pinwheel on a vinyl record is a nice touch.”

Some fans weren't impressed by any means.

“The stream is bad but I’m getting word we’re the Rip City Remix?? Sounds like some incredible focus group nonsense. Honestly you couldn’t lose me as a fan no matter what. But this is a comical misstep imo,” a fan shared.

Blazers' offseason

The Blazers' offseason has been mostly dominated by Damian Lillard trade rumors. At this point, there's no guarantee as to what the future holds for Lillard. However, Lillard and his agent are reportedly meeting with the Blazers on Monday to discuss the future of the franchise.

The Blazers' G-League reveal is a nice change-of-pace storyline though. The Lillard trade rumors have been consistent over the years, so this is something new for now. It will be interesting to continue to monitor reaction to the Rip City Remix.

We will provide updates on the Blazers moving forward as they are made available.