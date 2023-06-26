During the 2023 NBA Draft, Portland Trail Blazers rookie Scoot Henderson was asked about his all-time starting five that could save the planet. Interestingly, not only did he put three Los Angeles Lakers legends on his list, he also had one notable omission: Michael Jordan.

Of course Henderson put his name on the list as the point guard, before noting that he'd picked Kobe Bryant at shooting guard, Stephen Curry (shockingly) at small forward, LeBron James at power forward and Shaquille O'Neal at center.

We asked prospects at the 2023 NBA Draft to name a starting five that could save the planet. They were allowed to pick themselves.

Here is what Trail Blazers rookie Scoot Henderson told us: pic.twitter.com/qvpIULsJYh — For The Win (@ForTheWin) June 23, 2023

Yes, that's right. Scoot Henderson didn't even pick Michael Jordan and even had Stephen Curry at small forward. He might be thinking that it might be hard for Kobe and MJ to play together since they have similar styles, though that's a pretty big miss right there. Not to mention that Victor Wembanyama, Amen Thompson and Ausar Thompson all had His Airness on their Top 5 when asked the same questions.

Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson, Amen Thompson, and Ausar Thompson picked their All-Time NBA starting lineups 🤩 Which member of the 2023 Draft class has the best five? 👀 pic.twitter.com/gPzxNcYab7 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 26, 2023

As mentioned, it's interesting to note that three Lakers landed on the list in Kobe, LeBron and Shaq. However, it's hard to argue with those picks since all three have been dominant forces in the NBA.

Hopefully, though, Henderson can prove that he really belongs to the list. Blazers fans will surely love his confidence, but when the 2023-24 season starts, he needs to be able to walk the talk. And after Portland made him the third overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, there are high expectations on him to quickly make an impact on the team and their playoff and title aspirations.