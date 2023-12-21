The Blazers' guard left Tuesday's win over the Suns after playing only eight minutes.

The Portland Trail Blazers will be without starting guard Shaedon Sharpe when they take on the Washington Wizards on Thursday.

Sharpe has been ruled out for the Blazers with right adductor soreness.

He had been questionable on Tuesday against the Suns, where he was then held to a single field goal attempt in 8:13 of first-half action. The Blazers opted to sit him for the rest of the game.

On the season, Shaedon Sharpe is averaging 16.8 points and 5.3 rebounds per game but has noticeably declined of late after a torrid run. In the Blazers' last four games, Sharpe averaged only 23 minutes while averaging 5.8 points on 23 percent shooting from the floor.

Fortunately for the Blazers, they are the healthiest they've been, aside from Sharpe, since opening night. Guards Anfernee Simons, Scoot Henderson, and Malcolm Brogdon are all active after having missed time due to various ailments.

The team will miss Sharpe if he needs to miss more than Thursday's game to recover. While Anfernee Simons is performing in the Blazers' ‘closer' role, Sharpe has also shown an ability to take over games in the second half. But the team needs scoring punch, and him playing in this limited capacity isn't doing he or the team any favors.

On the season, the Blazers sit at 7-19, but are coming off their best win of the season, where they stunned the Phoenix Suns 108-104 and managed to spoil a homecoming for Jusuf Nurkic, Drew Eubanks, and Nassir Little.

Up next: The Blazers host the Washington Wizards on Thursday night.