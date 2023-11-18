Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe had a priceless reaction when he found out Victor Wembanyama's true height.

The Portland Trail Blazers don't take on the San Antonio Spurs until late December. But that's not stopping Shaedon Sharpe from talking about dunking on rookie phenom Victor Wembanyama.

But while discussing that potential dunk, the Blazers guard hilariously finds out that Wembanyama is quite a bit taller than he originally thought, per Brenna Greene of Koin News. Watch Sharpe react to Victor Wembanyama's height.

Shaedon Sharpe being informed last night of how tall Wemby is is iconic lol pic.twitter.com/F75t3Z5M6P — Brenna Greene (@BrennaGreene_) November 18, 2023

At least Sharpe didn't lose any confidence. He still wants to dunk on Wembanyama, which would be absolutely insane to see. But the height difference between the two makes it an enticing challenge for the Blazers rising star.

Additionally, what also makes Victor Wembanyama hard to dunk on is his athleticism. He's extremely agile for his height and moves fluidly on the court. So, Shaedon Sharpe is going to have to jump out of the gym if he hopes to dunk on the Spurs' rookie.

But if anyone has a chance at doing so, it's Sharpe. He's flashed major athleticism early on in his career, as he's proven to be a reliable scoring option for the Blazers. If Portland can dial up some kind of play that gives him an open lane and Wembanyama turns last second, Shaedon Sharpe can get the job done.

With that said, the Blazers play the Spurs for the first time this season on December 28. So, make sure to tune into that game and see if Shaedon Sharpe can actually dunk on Victor Wembanyama. If he does, that dunk should go viral.