The Portland Trail Blazers appear to be a franchise without a clear path forward this offseason.

Under both external and internal pressure to put themselves in championship contention next season, it’s important to remember that seven-time All-Star Damian Lillard is under contract with the Blazers through the 2026-27 season, with a $63.2 million player option on the final year of his deal. However, for both his sake and there’s, it’s better for them to maximize the potential of their roster this offseason.

32-years-old, Lillard has played in fewer than 60 games in each of the last two seasons. In fact, a nagging calf strain prevented Lillard from playing the final 10 games of the 2022-23 season; a stretch in which the Blazers still had a slim chance of making the Play-In Tournament.

That said, with the fourth overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, the Blazers have the option of using it in a trade package for an established star. In that scenario, players like Minnesota Timberwolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns, Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam or Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal could become options for Portland. Such a blockbuster move would place the Blazers firmly in playoff contention, while igniting their championship expectations in ways few others can.

However, if the Blazers opt to keep the pick, there may only be one logical move for them.

Making UCF Knights forward Taylor Hendricks their 2023 NBA Draft selection.

Why Blazers must target Taylor Hendricks in 2023 NBA Draft

The Portland Trail Blazers have five players under contract through the 2025-26 season: Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons, Shaedon Sharpe, Nassir Little, and Jusuf Nurkic.

Frankly, this quintet could operate as their starting five next season. However, it’s been reported that the Blazers have multiple players reaching free agency this offseason that they want back, namely defensive stopper Matisse Thybulle and dynamic forward Jerami Grant. If one or both of those players were to return, they would have an opportunity to start.

Thybulle provides a defensive presence in the backcourt that they would be missing by starting Lillard, while Grant is a far more capable scorer than Little. Therefore, the Blazers is not just logical, it should also be expected. Especially with both Thybulle and Grant expressing a sincere desire to remain with Portland.

Yet, despite having the makings of a high-quality rotation with those moves, there are still notable holes on the roster.

The most glaring of which is that they have no 3-point specialists in the frontcourt. Particularly a spot-up option that can play off of the Blazers bevy of slashers and an underrated facilitator in Nurkic.

Enter UCF Knights forward Taylor Hendricks.

Though capable of making an impact in the paint on both ends, Hendricks notably made 39.4 percent of his 3-pointers in the 2022-23 season on 4.6 attempts per game. Named an AAC All-Freshman selection and a second team All-AAC selection after averaging 15.1 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game for the Knights, Hendricks is the type of prospect that the Blazers can start at power forward early in his rookie season.

A starting lineup of say Lillard, Sharpe, Grant, Hendricks, and Nurkic has a lot of potential on both ends of the floor. Smartly, it also places their less experienced players around longtime veterans that can help them through their learning curve.

In the second unit, Simons provides balance by being able to play both guard positions and having plenty of offensive upside. Thybulle, as previously mentioned, is a defensive stalwart than can also be used situationally. Little, a versatile forward with an ever-growing shot profile, projects to be a nice energy player off of the bench.

Of course, the rotation and depth will need to encompass more than these eight players, and the Blazers will need to add a facilitator for their second unit.

Nonetheless, it’s clear that Hendricks would be the best option for them with the fourth overall pick.

Firstly, he has the ability to start at a thin position early in his career. Secondly, his skillset as a spot-up threat that can thrive off-ball with his athleticism fits their immediate offensive need. Last but certainly not least, when factoring in that Hendricks is capable of guarding players out in space, in the post, and being a weakside rim-protector as well, Hendricks is an ideal addition to a team with well-documented struggles on the defensive end.