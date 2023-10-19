Travis Barker of Blink-182 talked about difficulties that were ‘heavy' on his heart about the friendship with the band that wasn't mended for the longest time.

In a recent interview, the pop-punk band that features Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge, and Travis Barker opened up about reuniting and the upcoming release of their new album, One More Time, on Zane Lowe's show on Apple Music 1.

Travis Barker talks about the band's friendship

Barker discussed how the band's friendship was what he mostly missed and how it was the trio's most important part.

“It was always heavy on my heart that our friendship wasn't mended,” the drummer stated about when DeLonge, 47, departed the band in 2015. “Heaviness weighs on you when you have something that's important to you in a relationship with somebody and you don't really fix it, it's just kind of lingering.”

Fortunately, their relationship is intact, and they have been working together for the first time since 2011, according to People.

“I just think having that weight off my heart and feeling closer to these guys really makes me able to see what this is and value it so much more and be so honestly happy for what it does for people,” Barker said.

He continued, “Having the ability to come together and fix the friendship and come back together as the brothers we are is so important to me because it allows me to be so insanely grateful for this and how it touches other people now.”

The drummer added, “All I care about now is now I can really stand within this thing and also look outside of it, and look within, and see what it really is and what it's doing for people and what it's done for people.”

Blink-182's One More Time is set to be released on October 20th.