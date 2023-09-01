Blink-182 has faced some unexpected disruptions as they temporarily canceled three European concerts due to an “urgent family matter” involving their drummer, Travis Barker, TMZ learns.

The band released a statement on the situation, though it remained vague about the specific circumstances. The statement read, “Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States. The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available.”

Travis Barker's recent Instagram Story posts hinted at the unexpected nature of his departure. They included photos of Glasgow Airport's prayer room and a banner reading, “Together we pray.” Barker also shared an image of a stained glass window in a church setting.

While the band did not provide details about the nature of the family matter, the timing is notable. Barker's wife, Kourtney Kardashian, recently announced her pregnancy. The couple, who wed in May 2022, revealed they are expecting their first child together, a baby boy, in June.

Kourtney Kardashian is already a mother to three children: Mason, 13; Penelope, 11; and Reign, 8, with her ex-partner Scott Disick. Travis Barker has two children, Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17, from his previous marriage to Shanna Moakler.

Throughout the summer, Barker and Kardashian have shared updates on her pregnancy journey via Instagram, including photos of her baby bump. While initially considering in vitro fertilization, the couple later decided to conceive naturally, as revealed in a May episode of their family's reality show.

The postponed shows have left fans waiting for updates on rescheduled dates, as Blink-182 and Travis Barker navigate this unexpected family matter.