BlizzCon 2023: Everything You Need To Know

Blizzard Entertainment‘s esteemed gaming gala, BlizzCon 2023, has already created ripples of excitement amongst the gaming aficionados worldwide. Slated for November 3 and 4, the Anaheim Convention Center is expected to be flooded with enthusiasts eager to partake in what promises to be a gaming spectacle of epic proportions.

A Celebration Amidst the Pause

The extended pause in real-world conventions, due to COVID-19, has bolstered the anticipation for this year's BlizzCon. The hiatus has only intensified the yearning for in-person experiences, networking, and shared passion for games.

Iconic Franchises Rise Again

Blizzard isn't just about gaming; it's about creating worlds and narratives that resonate on a global scale. This year, the three pillars of Blizzard – Warcraft, Diablo, and Overwatch – will come alive like never before. Meticulously crafted sets promise attendees an unprecedented immersion, transporting them directly to the resplendent realms of Azeroth, the daunting dungeons of Sanctuary, and the bustling streets of futuristic Earth as envisioned in Overwatch.

The two-day event is brimming with attractions:

Friday, November 3:

Opening Ceremony – 11AM PT / 2PM ET / 6PM GMT

– 11AM PT / 2PM ET / 6PM GMT World of Warcraft: What's Next – 1:30PM PT / 4:30PM ET / 8:30PM GMT

– 1:30PM PT / 4:30PM ET / 8:30PM GMT Overwatch 2: Deep Dive – 2:30PM PT / 5:30PM ET / 9:30PM GMT

– 2:30PM PT / 5:30PM ET / 9:30PM GMT WoW Classic: What's Next – 3:30PM PT / 6:30PM ET / 10:30PM GMT

– 3:30PM PT / 6:30PM ET / 10:30PM GMT Hearthstone: What's Next – 4:30PM PT / 7:30PM ET / 11:30PM GMT

– 4:30PM PT / 7:30PM ET / 11:30PM GMT Warcraft Rumblings – 5:30PM PT / 8:30PM ET / 12:30AM GMT

The atmosphere will be electric at 2 PM ET when the grand Opening Ceremony commences. Following this, a series of announcements and updates will ensue, covering fan favorites World of Warcraft, the forward-looking Overwatch 2, the nostalgic WoW Classic, and the strategy card game, Hearthstone. A significant spotlight will shine on the upcoming Warcraft mobile game, hinting at Blizzard's foray into mobile gaming dominance. The day promises to round off with Warcraft Rumblings, a segment that has the community buzzing with speculation about the mobile title's intricacies.

Saturday, November 4:

World of Warcraft: Deep Dive – 12PM PT / 3PM ET / 7PM GMT

– 12PM PT / 3PM ET / 7PM GMT Overwatch 2: What's Next – 1:30PM PT / 4:30PM ET / 8:30PM GMT

– 1:30PM PT / 4:30PM ET / 8:30PM GMT Diablo 4: Campfire Chat – 2:30PM PT / 5:30PM ET / 9:30PM GMT

– 2:30PM PT / 5:30PM ET / 9:30PM GMT Community Night – 4:45PM PT / 7:45PM ET / 11:45PM GMT

– 4:45PM PT / 7:45PM ET / 11:45PM GMT LE SSERAFIM Appearance – 6:15PM PT / 9:15PM ET / 1:15AM GMT

Fans of WoW and Overwatch 2 can dive deep with specialized panel discussions tailored to address game mechanics, lore, and future updates. Diablo enthusiasts aren't left behind, with a dedicated Campfire Chat set to discuss the nuances of Diablo IV. The day promises to wrap up in style with the Community Night—a showcase of fan art, cosplay, and talent. Capping off the festivities, K-POP band Le Seserafim, known for its recent Overwatch 2 collaboration, will enthral attendees with a live concert.

Tickets for BlizzCon 2023 promise varied experiences:

General Admission ( $299 ): Encompasses access to primary event zones, an exclusive merchandise store, digital in-game items, and a commemorative backpack.

( ): Encompasses access to primary event zones, an exclusive merchandise store, digital in-game items, and a commemorative backpack. Portal Pass ($799): Built for the discerning Blizzard enthusiast, it includes all General Admission offerings plus private lounges, specialized experiences, and invaluable interactions with the game developers, bolstered by efficient registration and a dedicated entry point.

For global fans unable to attend in-person, the event will be livestreamed on YouTube and Twitch. Additionally, the BlizzCon Collection, with its Epic and Legendary packages, allows players to procure exclusive in-game content, merging on-site and virtual festivities.

Tickets remain available via the BlizzCon 2023 website, ensuring gamers worldwide can partake in this monumental celebration.

