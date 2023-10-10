BlizzCon 2023 is fast approaching, with only around a month left before it goes live. Other than the various freebies you can get from going to the event itself, in-game goodies are also available for purchase for various Blizzard games. Here are the details for the BlizzCon Collection Pack 2023, which is now available for purchase.

Get Your BlizzCon Collection Pack!

😈 Overwatch Season 7 Battle Pass

🩸 Diablo IV Season 2 Battle Pass

❄️ WoW Bound Blizzard Mount

⚡ Diablo IV Lapisvein Mount

🌊 Sigma Drowned Warrior Skin

✨ BlizzCon 2023 Card Back

As announced, the Blizzcon Collection Pack 2023 is now available for purchase. To be specific, players can buy one of two packs: The Epic Pack, and the Legendary Pack. These packs contain items for World of Warcraft, Diablo IV, Overwatch 2, Hearthstone, and Warcraft Rumble. Let's go through the contents of each pack, as well as their price:

Blizzcon Collection Epic Pack 2023: $29.99 World of Warcraft Ysergle Pet Chilling Celebration Banner toy Diablo IV Lapisvein mount Cobalt Ensign mount trophy Demon-Mother Countenance mount trophy Overwatch 2 1000 Credits Murky Weapon Charm Mystery Name Card Hearthstone BlizzCon 2023 Cardback 5 Standard Packs 5 Golden Standard Packs Warcraft Rumble Murloc Player Portrait Murloc Kobold Skin

Blizzcon Collection Legendary Pack 2023: $49.99 World of Warcraft Ysergle Pet Chilling Celebration Banner toy Bound Blizzard flying mount Diablo IV Lapisvein mount Cobalt Ensign mount trophy Demon-Mother Countenance mount trophy Midnight Harness mount armor Premium Battle Pass Overwatch 2 1000 Credits Murky Weapon Charm Mystery Name Card Season 7 Premium Battle Pass Drowned Warrior Sigma Epic skin Hearthstone BlizzCon 2023 Cardback 5 Standard Packs 5 Golden Standard Packs Mystery Signature Legendary Card Warcraft Rumble Murloc Player Portrait Murloc Kobold Skin Murloc Tower Skin



Additionally, players who buy any of the two packs will be able to get one item in the Blizzard Gear Store at a 10% discount. This does not apply to Preorders items, Marked-Down products, and Collector's Edition items. Additionally, it is only usable until April 30, 2024, at 11:59 PM PDT. With regards to the other in-game rewards, players must, of course, own the games before they can claim the rewards. The pack does not include the games themselves.

That's all of the information we have about the Blizzcon Collection Pack for Blizzcon 2023. Blizzcon 2023 itself is on November 3-4, 2023. Remember to reserve your tickets early if you plan to go there.