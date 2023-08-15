It appears that some of the Blue Beetle's moves in the upcoming DCU film were inspired by a video game: Injustice 2.

In an interview with DiscussingFilm, Angel Manuel Soto — director of Blue Beetle — name-dropped some films that inspired the fight sequences. The Raid movies and Gangs of London were looked at in terms of hand-to-hand combat, while the DC video game Injustice 2 was looked at in terms of combos.

“For example, a lot of the combos in Injustice 2, we used them as a reference during fights and with the manifestations of the weapons,” Soto said, adding that Megan Man inspired the hero's blaster.

Blue Beetle is the latest DCU film. Charm City Kings director Angel Manuel Soto directed the film and it stars Xolo Mandueña, Adriana Barraza, Damián Alcázar, Raoul Max Trujillo, George Lopez, and Susan Sarandon.

The film follows Jaime Reyes (Mandueña), a recent college graduate who returns home where he is chosen to be the host of the Scarab. The device gives him exoskeleton armor that makes him the titular Blue Beetle. However, he's not the only one after this technology. Victoria Kord (Sarandon) is also after it and is hellbent on retrieving it.

While the DCU film was looking poised to be a box office disappointment, Blue Beetle has gotten through the rough box office forecasts and seems destined to over-perform (to some degree). For the sake of the future of a young actor like Mandueña in a franchise such as the DCU, here's hoping that the film does well for Warner Bros.

Blue Beetle will be released on August 18.