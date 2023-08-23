Blue Beetle opened around its expectations ($25 million domestically and over $43 million worldwide). However, Warner Bros and the DCU have not fared well at the box office as of late, and the studio has dished out blame for its latest disappointment.

Per Exhibitor Relations Co., who received a statement directly from Warner Bros, they blame the ongoing storms and hurricanes for Blue Beetle's box office gross. “The storm's impact is anticipated to be significant, particularly in Southern California where the film is over-indexing,” Warner Bros HQ said.

The DCU (formerly DCEU) has been a case of diminishing returns in recent years. After early successes like Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Wonder Woman, and Suicide Squad, recent films have been underwhelming such as Black Adam ($391 million), The Flash ($268 million), Birds of Prey ($201 million), Shazam! Fury of the Gods ($132 million), and Wonder Woman 1984 ($166 million).

Even The Suicide Squad had a higher opening than Blue Beetle ($26 million vs. $25 million), and that film premiered on Warner Bros' Max (formerly HBO Max) on the same day in 2021.

Perhaps Blue Beetle will have legs, but its opening weekend — while meeting expectations — isn't a good sign.

Blue Beetle tells the story of Jaime Reyes (Xolo Maridueña), a recent college graduate who returns home to Palmera City. Upon returning home, he encounters the Kord family, first being fired by Victoria (Susan Sarandon) and then given the Scarab to protect by Jenny (Bruna Marquezine). The Scarab chooses Jaime as its host, making him the titular superhero.

Blue Beetle is in theaters now.