When you're part of music royalty like Jay-Z and Beyoncé, it's only fitting to treat your little princess like royalty too. Blue Ivy Carter, the heiress to the Bey-Jay dynasty, received a jaw-dropping gift for her special day – a diamond-encrusted Barbie doll, valued at an estimated $80,000, Yahoo reports.

The extravagant gift was presented during a lavish princess-themed bash in New York, where no expense was spared. The one-of-a-kind Barbie, adorned with 160 sparkling diamonds set in white gold, truly lived up to the “fit for a princess” standard. But that's not all; the celebration also featured over $75,000 worth of pink and white roses, and a nearly $2,000 birthday cake.

For Beyoncé and Jay-Z, gifting their children with the best of the best is no surprise. The superstar couple has never shied away from providing a privileged life for their kids. In their joint 2018 song “BOSS,” Beyoncé proudly proclaimed, “My great-great-grandchildren already rich / That's a lot of brown chil'ren on your Forbes list.”

The Beyoncé Barbie, however, is not the only connection between the iconic doll and the music superstar. In 2005, Mattel released a Destiny's Child Barbie collection, which included a doll inspired by Beyoncé. Beyond toy collaborations, fans will fondly remember Halloween 2016 when Beyoncé and Jay-Z took on the roles of Barbie and Ken, making for a memorable and glamorous costume choice.

As Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie dominates the box office, fans can't help but imagine how a Beyoncé Barbie cameo might have added to the film's allure. While the superstar may not appear in the movie, her presence in the world of Barbie and pop culture remains undeniably influential.