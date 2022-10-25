The Columbus Blue Jackets entered the 2022-23 NHL season with high hopes, considering they just won the Johnny Gaudreau sweepstakes in the offseason. However, they did not exactly have a memorable start to the campaign, particularly because Patrik Laine suffered an upper-body injury (elbow) right in the very first game of the Blue Jackets this season, which was a 4-1 road loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Oct. 12.

Patrik Laine hasn’t played a game since, but according to Blue Jackets head coach Brad Larsen, the 24-year-old forward is all set to make his return to the ice Tuesday night at home against the visiting Arizona Coyotes.

Via NHL.com:

“Patrik Laine will play for the Columbus Blue Jackets against the Arizona Coyotes at Nationwide Arena on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; BSOH, BSAZ, ESPN+, SN NOW), coach Brad Larsen said.”

Laine was initially expected to miss around three to four weeks but he apparently has taken big strides in beating that timetable, as he’s expected to hit the ice way earlier than expected.

Since his absence, the Blue Jackets have gone 3-3. In their most recent outing, the Blue Jackets scored a 5-1 victory at Madison Square Garden over the New York Jets last Sunday, giving them the momentum they need heading into a two-game homestand versus the Coyotes and the Boston Bruins.

The Blue Jackers could certainly use Laine’s offensive prowess, as they are just 19th in the NHL with 3.14 goals per game, though, they are also sixth in shooting percentage (5-on-5) and ninth in shots on goal total.