The Columbus Blue Jackets promoted Pascal Vincent to head coach following the resignation of Mike Babcock. As a result, the team had an opening on its coaching staff heading into the 2023-24 NHL season. On Monday, the Blue Jackets filled that opening in a big way. Columbus announced the hiring of Hockey Hall of Famer Mark Recchi as an assistant coach.

Recchi has a wealth of experience in the game. As a player, he played over 1600 games in the NHL. He won three Stanley Cups, winning with the Pittsburgh Penguins, Carolina Hurricanes, and Boston Bruins. The 55-year-old scored 577 goals and 1533 points in the regular season during his playing days. In the playoffs, he added 147 points in 189 games.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In 2014, he became a development coach with the Penguins. And while in that role, he won another two Stanley Cups in 2016 and 2017. Recchi joined the New Jersey Devils coaching staff in 2020, spending two seasons there before his move to Columbus.

“Mark Recchi has been part of the National Hockey League for over three decades and brings an incredible amount of experience to our staff,” said Vincent, via NHL.com. “He is a Hall of Fame player who won three Stanley Cup championships, which combined with his coaching experience, will make him a great resource for our players. We are excited to have him in Columbus.”

Recchi also spoke about the news with The Athletic's Aaron Portzline. Though him and Vincent weren't well acquainted before this, the two hit it off. And their quick chemistry helped sell the 55-year-old coach on this move.

“I got really excited. Well, I was excited anyways because there's a lot of young players, and a lot of talented players here,” the Blue Jackets assistant told Portzline. “But it always helps when you hit it off with the guy. It's amazing this fell into place.”

Recchi may not be behind the bench on Tuesday when Columbus faces the St. Louis Blues in St. Louis. However, he will make his regular-season debut with the team against the Philadelphia Flyers at home on October 12.