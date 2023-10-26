The Columbus Blue Jackets take a trip to Canada to face the Montreal Canadiens. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Blue Jackets-Canadiens prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Columbus Blue Jackets enter the game at 3-2-1 on the year. The Blue Jackets have scored well in their wins, scoring 13 goals in the three games. Still, they struggled in the two losses. In the first game of the year, thye scored just two goals in a loss to the Flyers. Then, in the third game of the year, they were shut out by the Detroit Red Wings. Last time out, the Blue Jackets started strong with a goal in the first period, but the Ducks tied it up in the second. Columbus took the lead in the third period, but the Ducks tied it again. Then in overtime, the Ducks would win it on a Frank Vatrano goal.

Meanwhile, the Canadiens are also 3-2-1 on the season. After an opening overtime loss to Toronto, they rebounded with a win over the Blackhawks. They would have two more wins on the season, beating the Capitals and Sabres. Last time out they faced the New Jersey Devils. Montreal scored just 5:49 into the first period, but the Devils tied it up. Tyler Toffoli would score his first goal in the second period, and he would end up with a hat trick as the Devils won 5-2.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Blue Jackets-Canadiens Odds

Columbus Blue Jackets: -102

Montreal Canadiens: -118

Over: 6.5 (-115)

Under: 6.5 (-105)

How to Watch Blue Jackets vs. Canadiens

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Stream: FuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Blue Jackets Will Win

The top line leads the way for the Blue Jackets this year. Boone Jenner has led the team in goals and points this year. He has four goals and an assist on 19 shots this year. Helping him out are Johnny Gaudreau and Kirill Marchenko. Gaudreau has three assists this year but does not have a goal on 23 shots this year. Marchenko also has three assists this year, with 19 shots on goal.

Meanwhile, Justin Danforth has been solid for the Blue Jackets. He has three goals this year with an assist as well. Danforth has a plus-three rating this year as well. He is joined on the fourth line by Sean Kuraly. He has a goal this year as well on seven shots.

The Blue Jackets have been getting a lot of shots in the last two games. They had 54 shots against the Wild and 37 shots last time out against the Ducks. They have 30 or more shots in half of their games. When they are scoring, they are getting a high percentage of their shots in quality scoring areas. A good example is the Rangers game. They have just 21 shots, with 11 in high-scoring areas. They scored four goals in those 11 shots, with the other goal coming on the power play.

The power play has been better as of late, but not great. They have power-play goals in each. of their last two games, but still just have three goals on the power play on 21 chances. Still, they have been solid on the penalty kill, allowing just three goals on 20 chances.

The Blue Jackets are expected to start Elvis Merzlikins in goal tonight. He is 2-1-1 this year with a 2.69 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage. He has not been solid in the last two games but has a 1-0-1 record. Still, he has a save percentage under .900 in both games.

Why The Canadiens Will Win

The top line for the Canadiens has been solid this year. Cole Caufield has been solid for the Canadiens, scoring three goals and having three assists on the year. He is joined on the top line by Nick Suzuki who has three assists on the season. Suzuki has not scored yet but he has 13 shots on goal. Meanwhile, Josh Anderson also has an assist on the year as well but has not scored in his 13 shots either.

Meanwhile, the third line of the team has been solid as well. Sean Monahan and Tanner Pearson have been great. Monahan has two goals this year and three assists. Pearson has three goals as two assists. They combine for a plus-seven rating this year and have been solid on both ends of the ice. Both of them also have a power play goal this year.

The power play has been solid for the Canadiens this year, with a power play goal in each of the last three games. They have scored four goals on 24 chances this year on the power play. The penalty kills have been an issue in games though. They have given up two or more goals on the power play three times this year, losing all three of them. They have given up eight goals on the power play on 33 chances this year.

Jake Allen is expected to be in goal tonight. He is 2-0-1 on the year with a 2.58 goals-against average and a .929 save percentage. Last time out he was solid. Allen allowed just one goal on 37 shots in the game. In the last two games, he has had a .939 save percentage or higher, winning both of them.

Final Blue Jackets-Canadiens Prediction & Pick

Goaltending has been an issue for both teams at times this year, and while Jake Allen has been good in his last two starts, it is not something he has shown consistently. The most consistent part of the two teams has been the Columbus offense. They can score goals in bunches and have been getting more opportunities on the power play. When thye get into high-leverage situations, they convert very well. Montreal has not done a great job of stopping those situations. That is going to be their undoing tonight. Both teams will get a power-play goal, and expect this to be a back-and-forth affair, but the Blue Jackets come away with a win on the road.

Final Blue Jackets-Canadiens Prediction & Pick: Blue Jackets ML (-102)