The Calgary Flames hope to get back on track before they fall farther down the Pacific Division standings when they face off against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday night. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Blue Jackets-Flames prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Blue Jackets are the perfect team for the Flames to return to their winning ways. The Jackets are 3-5-2 over their last ten games and have lost five of their past six. The previous two losses have shown their lack of offensive depth, losing both by a score of 4-1. Goaltending has been the biggest issue, with Elvis Merzlikins allowing 11 goals over the last three games. Before that, Daniil Tarasov was given the net and gave up 11 goals in two games.

The Flames began to climb up the Pacific Division standings with a run of consecutive wins at the beginning of January. However, they have lost three games in a row to Canadian rivals the Maple Leafs and Oilers before dropping their last game to the Blues. All three losses have come at home, and they have two more games to claim some points on the homestand. Matchups with the Blue Jackets and Blackhawks are an opportunity to get back on track. The Flames were without Jacob Markstrom for three games as he battled an injury, and the rust was there on Tuesday night when he allowed the Blues to score four goals.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Blue Jackets-Flames Odds

Columbus Blue Jackets: +1.5 (-146)

Moneyline: (+168)

Calgary Flames: -1.5 (+122)

Moneyline: (-205)

Over: 6.5 (-110)

Under: 6.5 (-110)

How to Watch Blue Jackets vs. Flames

Time: 9 PM ET/6 PM PT

TV: Sportsnet

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Blue Jackets Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Flames winning stretch at the beginning of January may have given their fans false hope. They returned to the poor play that dug them a hole at the beginning of the season by losing their last three games. It feels like the Flames ruined all their progress by losing those three games, which isn't good for the team's psyche.

Why The Flames Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Flames know their playoff chances are slipping away with every loss, and it will take a string of wins to get back into the picture. Two games against the Blue Jackets and Blackhawks are must-win to start a winning streak before the All-Star break. If the Flames fail to win these two games, it may be time for the Flames to begin looking at selling some assets at the trade deadline.

The Calgary offense only scores 3.11 goals per game, but they will get a boost by playing against Columbus. The Blue Jackets are one of the worst defensive teams in the league, allowing 3.74 goals per game. Jacob Markstrom has been the Flames' best goaltender this season, and his return should also propel them to some wins. Markstrom will likely get the last two starts before the break, and his 13-12-2 record and .910 save percentage will help more than enough to beat Columbus and Chicago.

The Blue Jackets are stumbling into the break and still have four games left. After their date with Calgary, they finish the Western road trip with a back-to-back against Vancouver and Seattle before playing their last one in St. Louis. At this point, the Blue Jackets want the All-Star break to get here, and they won't have much motivation for the remaining four games.

Final Blue Jackets-Flames Prediction & Pick

This pick consists of us fading the abysmal Blue Jackets more than backing the Flames. Neither of these teams has looked like contenders for the playoffs, but Calgary still has a glimpse of hope. They need to win their remaining two games before the All-Star break and have a chance to do that against the Blue Jackets and Blackhawks.

Final Blue Jackets-Flames Prediction & Pick: Flames -1.5 (+122)