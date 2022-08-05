The 2022 MLB trade deadline has come and gone. We saw a number of teams emerge from the deadline as clear winners and losers. However, one may argue that the Toronto Blue Jays fell somewhere in-between. The Blue Jays did not stand pat, but they didn’t add the big name starting pitcher most people thought they would. But the last second acquisition of Whit Merrifield stands out. However, is this Blue Jays team prepared to compete for a World Series title?

Let’s breakdown why the Blue Jays are World Series contenders after the MLB trade deadline.

3 reasons Blue Jays are World Series contenders after 2022 MLB trade deadline

Whit Merrifield’s impact

The Blue Jays didn’t make any trades that put them over the top. But the moves they made added some depth to the roster.

Whit Merrifield provides the ball club with an extra utility man. They can plug Merrifield in almost anywhere on defense. He can play second base or anywhere in the outfield. And with his talent, he could probably slot in at third base or shortstop if absolutely necessary.

There were a number of Blue Jays fans who felt letdown by the Merrifield acquisition. At 33-years old, he has shown signs of decline in 2022. After hitting no lower than .277 through his first six seasons in the big leagues, he hit just .240 this year with the Kansas City Royals. His OBP was below .300 for the first time as well. Although, he still clearly featured stolen base prowess given his 15 swipes on the season.

But with Merrifield, people need to understand the overall impact he possesses He’s a guy who is always going to give you a productive at-bat. If there is a runner on second base and less than two outs, he will do everything he can to move that runner to third base. If there is a runner on third base and less than two outs, he will try and get that runner home. He isn’t going to try and do too much at the plate.

Merrifield is a player who can help a team win games. The Blue Jays got a quality addition in Whit Merrifield.

Added depth

Speaking of depth, the Blue Jays made a couple of moves to enhance their overall pitching depth.

Toronto acquired relievers Anthony Bass and Zach Pop from the Miami Marlins. Bass is the higher profile name, as he posted a jaw-dropping 1.41 ERA and 0.94 WHIP to go along with 16 holds in Miami. The Blue Jays needed bullpen pieces and Bass fits their strategy. The right-hander will help this relief core.

Pop only pitched in 18 games for the Marlins. But he’s displayed potential in the past and could make an impact at some point for the Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays also acquired pitcher Mitch White from the Los Angeles Dodgers. White has both starting and relief experience. Toronto can choose what to do with him moving forward. But it wouldn’t be surprising to see the young right-hander join the rotation at some point. White limits hard contact and could turn into an intriguing rotation piece down the road.

The overall roster

Again, the Blue Jays MLB trade deadline moves weren’t over the top. But they made a few solid additions that will benefit the team. But the real reason they are World Series contenders is because of the talented they already featured. Toronto’s young core of Vladimir Guerrero Jr, Bo Bichette, Alek Manoah, and the rest of the team are ready to lead the Blue Jays to a deep postseason run.

Toronto will be a threat moving forward.