On Monday, June 19th, we have a full slate of baseball and Fanduel is running a no runs first inning parlay that's paying out over 2-1 odds. We take a look at this no runs first inning parlay on our MLB prop odds series this Sunday, June 19th.

With a ton of options on the board, it is always good when Fanduel runs these promos to help us decide where to place our money. This promo has two no runs first inning bets from two different games parlayed together into one parlay. Let's take a look at what Fanduel's no runs first inning promo has to offer.

MLB No Runs First Inning Parlay Odds, Courtesy of FanDuel

MLB No Runs First Inning Parlay Odds

No Runs First Inning Parlay Odds: +256 or -122 for (TOR-MIA) & -104 (KC-DET)

Miami Marlins vs. Toronto Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays head southeast to Miami to take on the Marlins in the first game of their three-game series. This will be the first game of Miami's homestand after being on the road for the last couple of weeks. Miami is a team known to struggle offensively in game 1 when they have to travel much like they did against the Seattle Mariners as they scored just 1 run in the first two games of that series. Also, the Marlins aren't known for their early-game offensive production either as they have been scoreless in the first inning in 10 of their last 13 games, and going against a tough pitcher in Jose Berrios isn't going to make it any easier.

The Blue Jays are expected to be up against Bryan Hoeing to start today's game who's not given up an earned run in each of his last 3 games when he's started before giving it up to the bullpen. Unfortunately, 3 games ago there he did give up a run but it was due to a defensive error. With that said the Blue Jays rank 21st in the league in first-inning runs with just 0.48 per game making this a prime game to stay under that total in the first inning.

Kansas City Royals vs. Detroit Tigers

This game between the Kansas City Royals and Detroit Tigers is difficult to handicap, as one team will start an unproven rookie while the other will start a veteran who's been bad all season long. Luckily for the bettors in this matchup, the NRFI has been hitting at a 65% clip in 11 of the Tiger's last 19 games. The Tigers offense isn't one to get going early in games and the odds suggest that trend keeps it going tonight at home against the Kansas City Royals.

The Kansas City Royals offense has been anemic for the majority of the season and has resulted in low-scoring affairs in most of their games. The under in Royals games is hitting at 56.5% of the time which is 6th in the entire majors. Also in terms of scoring early, the percentage of the time the NRFI hits for the Royals is just 64.79% of the time.