The Toronto Blue Jays look to bounce back Tuesday night as they take on the Miami Marlins. This game will continue our MLB odds series with a Blue Jays-Marlins prediction and pick while we let you know how to watch, as well.

The Marlins blew the Blue Jays out of the water on Monday night. Jorge Soler launched his 21st home run of the season to open up the scoring for Miami and he finished with three RBI as the Marlins won the game 11-0. Luis Arraez was perfect at the plate, collecting five hits and two RBI. Everybody in the Marlins starting lineup recorded at least one hit. On the mound, the Marlins struck out the Toronto hitters 10 times and did not walk anyone. Bo Bichette led the Blue Jays with two hits on the day. Bichette and Arraez are the only two hitters in the MLB with 100+ hits. Jose Berrios struggled on the mound for Toronto and Nate Pearson only recorded one out as he gave up five runs on four hits.

Yusei Kikuchi will start for Toronto and Eury Perez will take the ball for Miami.

Here are the Blue Jays-Marlins MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Blue Jays-Marlins Odds

Toronto Blue Jays: -1.5 (+172)

Miami Marlins: +1.5 (-210)

Over: 8.5 (-105)

Under: 8.5 (-115)

How To Watch Blue Jays vs. Marlins

TV: Sportsnet Canada, Bally Sports Florida

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Time: 6:40 PM ET/3:40 PM PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Blue Jays Could Cover The Spread

Kikuchi did not have the best month in May, but he is off to a much better start in June. He has made three starts and has allowed just two runs in each of those outings. He also has 19 strikeouts to just four walks in 14 2/3 innings pitched in June. This shows that his stuff is sharper and his command is very good. The Blue Jays will need Kikuchi to go deep into this game, so he will need to be at his best with his pitch arsenal and command. Kikuchi has shown that he can do just that, though.

The Blue Jays are one of the better offensive teams in the league, despite being shutout Monday night. They are sixth in the MLB in batting average, 11th in OPS, 12th in runs scored and they have struck out the fourh fewest times. Toronto hits the ball hard and they make contact often. If they can piece together some hard hits in a row, the Blue Jays will cover the spread.

Why The Marlins Could Cover The Spread

Miami has one of their better young pitchers on the mound. Perez has a 1.80 ERA and 1.09 WHIP in seven starts this season. He has allowed more than two earned runs just one time in his seven starts this season. In the month of June, Perez has made three starts and has allowed just one run total through 16 innings. He has been a lot better with his control and hitters will chase pitches against him. Perez has a tough matchup with the Blue Jays, but there is no reason his success should not continue. He does not need to throw seven shutout innings for the Marlins to cover this spread. If Perez can go five or six strong, as he has this month, the Marlins will keep this game close.

The Marlins are actually very good offensively. They are much stronger against left-handed pitching as they are batting .301 against pitchers coming from the left side. Although Kikuchi has been throwing the ball well lately, the Marlins are hot right now and will have a lot of confidence facing the lefty. If they can get to him, Miami will cover this spread easily.

Final Blue Jays-Marlins Prediction & Pick

Looking at the pitching matchup and which team is hotter, the choice here is Miami. Miami is on a five game win streak and their matchup is much better because of Kikuchi being on the mound. As the underdog, I expect Miami to cover this spread and maybe even win the game.

Final Blue Jays-Marlins Prediction & Pick: Marlins +1.5 (-210), Over 8.5 (-105)