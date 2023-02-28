If the Toronto Blue Jays want to reach their aspirations of a World Series title, they’ll need shortstop Bo Bichette to be at his best. As spring training ramps up, it appears Bichette is ready for the challenge.

In an interview with MLB Network, Bo Bichette discussed his maturation process going into the 2023 season, and what he said is sure to get Blue Jays fans excited for what’s to come in the future.

"Realizing that the Majors Leagues is really hard and there's a lot of ups and downs."@BlueJays SS Bo Bichette speaks on his continued maturity as a player and what looks to improve on in '23.#SpringTraining | @LaurenShehadi | @Plakata pic.twitter.com/bJpbr3qL6c — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) February 28, 2023

During the interview, Bichette talked about growing as a baseball player, as well as a person. The balance of being a leader and being someone his teammates can lean on was also brought up.

Bichette, 24, is heading into his fifth season with Toronto, and is coming off of a season where he had 24 home runs and 93 RBIs. During the offseason, he signed a three-year contract extension to stay with the team, and along with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and George Springer, he forms part of one of the most dangerous batting lineups in all of Major League Baseball.

From a team aspect, the Blue Jays are trying to build off of a season where they went 92-70 and made the playoffs as an American League wild card. Unfortunately for Toronto, their postseason stay was short-lived, as they were bounced out by the Seattle Mariners in the round.

While last season ended in disappointment, Bichette and the Blue Jays have a lot to be proud of, and with their team being one of the younger ones in MLB, the prospects of being a threat for years to come look good.

If this interview with Bichette is any indication, he’ll do his part to make sure of it.