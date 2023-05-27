Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

The Toronto Blue Jays got back on track Friday with a win over the Minnesota Twins, but they were dealt an unfortunate injury update. Danny Jansen has been put on the 10-day IL with a groin strain, as reported by the team prior to the series opener in Minny.

However, the move is retroactive to May 25th, which means Jansen has just eight days to go before he can potentially return. The catcher is hitting just .207 this season with six home runs and 26 RBI in 36 games, but he is rock solid behind the dish.

Jansen suffered the injury in the rubber match against the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday when he was running to first base. As a result, the Blue Jays called up Tyler Heineman from Triple-A Buffalo to be Alejandro Kirk’s backup for the time being. Jansen figures to be back sometime in early June.

The positive part is Jansen shouldn’t miss too much time. Groin strains can be tricky though, so this is certainly a sigh of relief.

The Blue Jays are in brutal shape lately, going 3-7 in their last 10 games. John Schneider’s group lost three of four to the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays while getting swept by the Baltimore Orioles as well. Certainly not ideal against three divisional rivals. Toronto is now at the bottom of the AL East with a 27-25 record.

The Jays are back in action Saturday against the Twins again with Chris Bassitt on the mound. After this weekend series, they head home to face the Milwaukee Brewers.