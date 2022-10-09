George Springer gets hopeful update after nasty outfield collision in Blue Jays’ season-ending loss to Mariners

The Toronto Blue Jays’ season is over after an embarrassing loss to the Seattle Mariners. Their Game 2 collapse sealed the fate of a bumpy season and saw a nasty injury to George Springer that he will have to nurse to begin the offseason.

Springer collided with shortstop Bo Bichette as both players pursued a fly ball in the eighth inning. The star outfielder was carted off the field after the play. Jackie Bradley Jr. took over in center field as the Mariners tied up the game and went on to win it.

Fortunately, it doesn’t sound like Springer suffered a major injury on the play. According to ESPN, Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider said that Springer was “doing OK” after the game.

“He’s going to be evaluated for a couple of different things, he said some nice things to his teammates just now,” Schneider said about Springer, via ESPN. “So, we’ll know more in the next couple of days.”

Springer was an All-Star this season, his second with the Blue Jays, as he posted a .814 OPS, 137 hits, 76 RBI and 25 home runs in 133 games this season. His leadership and his abilities on the field have been huge for the Jays, who roster a lot of young talent. Toronto made the playoffs for the first time (in a full season) since 2016 but got bounced very quickly.

The Blue Jays will look to reload and get back to the postseason while Springer will take the time to reccover this offseason.