The Toronto Blue Jays have little time to waste when it comes to decision-making ahead of the MLB trade deadline. The latest injury updates on a pair of pitchers may play a factor in who or what the Blue Jays add before the Aug. 1 deadline.

Blue Jays ace Kevin Gausman is expected to be available during the team's weekend series against the Seattle Mariners, according to Kaitlyn McGrath. She also reports that reliever Chad Green is scheduled to pitch in a Florida State League minor league game on Saturday.

Gausman has yet to start since the All-Star break, last appearing in a game on July 8. He did not pitch in the All-Star game. Gausman has been the Blue Jays' best pitcher this season. He has a 3.03 ERA with 153 strikeouts and 14 quality starts for Toronto, establishing himself as a Cy Young Award favorite and one of the top pitchers in the league.

Green is a consistent reliever who has yet to pitch this season after having Tommy John surgery last year. Green could make his return before August and when he does he will be a key part of the Blue Jays' bullpen. Toronto may decide not to add a relief pitcher via trade because of Green's return.

The Blue Jays hold a 2 1/2 game lead in the AL wild card race, sitting as the five seed right now. They still have a fighter's chance in the AL East too as they are 5 1/2 games back of the first place Tampa Bay Rays. The returns of some of their key pitchers will set them up nicely for the final two months of the season.