Cold and snow have been going through Toronto this week, so it doesn't really feel like baseball season, but Spring Training is getting underway soon. Teams are starting to head to Florida and Arizona, and games begin in a week. The Toronto Blue Jays will play their first game on February 22nd, and manager John Schneider provided an important injury update regarding shortstop Bo Bichette ahead of the season.

Bo Bichette broke his finger back in September and had to miss out on the end of the season with the Blue Jays. He also dealt with a calf injury for much of the season. He is doing much better now, and John Schneider said that he is looking good.

“Bo looks like Bo, which is really, really refreshing,” Schneider said, according to a post from Shi Davidi. “We kind of operated without one of best bats last year in Bo. So having him back is going to be big.”

Bichette was only able to play in 81 games last season with the Blue Jays, and that was difficult as, like Schneider said, he has one of the better bats on the team. He struggled last season as he hit .225 while battling injury trouble, but in his previous five seasons, he never hit under .290. He also has a good amount of pop in his bat as he has hit 93 home runs in his career.

So far in his career, Bichette has only played for the Blue Jays. He began his career back in 2019, and he has been in Toronto the whole time. The Blue Jays are hoping that continues.

Bichette has been an integral member of this Blue Jays team in the past few years, and he should be able to have another big season if he can remain healthy.

Spring Training is here, and the MLB regular season is right around the corner. The Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers will get the season started on March 18th in Tokyo, Japan. Bo Bichette and the Blue Jays will begin their season on March 27th at home against the Baltimore Orioles.