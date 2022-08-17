Ross Stripling draws hilarious Bob Ross comparison from Blue Jays manager

The Toronto Blue Jays picked up a much-needed win against the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday. Starting pitcher Ross Stripling was fantastic in the outing, tossing six perfect innings before finally surrendering a hit. After the pristine outing from Stripling, Blue Jays manager John Schneider hilariously compared his performance to that of the late painting sensation Bob Ross, via Keegan Matheson of MLB.com.

When asked about Stripling’s performance, Schneider jokingly said, “You can call him Bob Ross. He was painting.”

Stripling was remarkably accurate during his outing against the surging Orioles. He threw 72 pitches, surrendering one hit, and striking out seven batters. He didn’t walk anyone across the 6.1 innings of work, but wasn’t credited with a win because the Blue Jays didn’t get their bats going until the seventh inning when they piled on six runs.

Stripling’s strong outing against Baltimore lowers his season ERA to 2.93, and he’s been a valuable back-end of the rotation member for the Blue Jays, who are without Hyun-Jin Ryu due to a season-ending injury.

The Blue Jays were in dire need of a big performance on Wednesday after a recent cold spell has left them unable to gain any ground on the struggling Yankees. They got just that from their starter in Ross Stripling, and managed to answer his performance on the mound with a solid showing from the batters box, albeit a bit too late to earn Stripling the win.

On the year, Stripling is 5-3 with a 2.93 ERA and 74 strikeouts across 89.0 innings on the mound. He’s made 23 appearances including 15 starts, and has walked just 15 batters throughout the entire season. His ability to paint the corners of the strike zone on Wednesday was enough for his skipper to liken him to Ross, and Stripling should be beaming after earning such a stellar compliment.