Blue Jays make huge John Schneider decision ahead of MLB offseason

The Toronto Blue Jays have made a huge decision on the future of interim manager John Schneider, who helped lead the team to the MLB playoff wild card round. Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic has the details.

Per, McGrath, the Blue Jays have agreed to terms with John Schneider on a three-year contract, which will have him locked in as the manager from the 2023 season through the 2025 campaign. Schneider has a team option for the 2026 season.

Schneider was named interim manager after the team fired Charlie Montoyo following a 46-42 start to the 2022 MLB season. Schneider took over and the results spoke for themselves, as Toronto finished the season 46-28, earning a spot in the postseason.

The Blue Jays were bested by the Seattle Mariners in two games to none in the wild card round, though that doesn’t change what the team was able to accomplish under the leadership of their interim manager.

Schneider is rewarded because of it. A former catcher and career minor leaguer, Schneider, 42, was hired by Toronto as a catching instructor. He worked his way up and became the youngest manager in team history when he was named skipper of the Short Season-A Vancouver Canadians.

He was named to the Blue Jays coaching staff before the 2019 season. The club then turned to them after underachieving with Montoyo at the helm.

Now, John Schneider’s work has earned him the manager’s chair for the foreseeable future. He’ll be tasked with helping Toronto break through in a loaded American League East division.