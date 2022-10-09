Blue Jays misery floods Twitter over historic collapse vs. Mariners

It’s not a great time to be a Toronto Blue Jays fan right now. After all, the Blue Jays got just swept by the Seattle Mariners in the American League Wild-Card round series at Rogers Centre in a fashion that will haunt the team and its fans for a very long time.

The Blue Jays should have won Game 2 Saturday night and forced a Game 3. That was the looming narrative when they went up 8-1 in the fifth inning off a Danny Jansen double. But postseason baseball can be cruel. Unfortunately, the Blue Jays were not able to hold on to that lead as they allowed Seattle to claw its way back until the eventful eighth inning in which the Mariners tied it all up with a three-run double by shortstop J.P. Crawford.

In the ninth inning, the Mariners continued their torrid run, as Cal Raleigh was driven to home plate by an Adam Frazier double that eventually became as the game-winning run.

Of course, Blue Jays and baseball fans, in general, hopped on Twitter immediately to express the shock and misery they are feeling over how the game turned out in such a sharp manner.

CONGLATURATION, TORONTO BLUE JAYS! YOU IMITATED THE MAPLE LEAFS BY COLOSSALLY CHOKING A GAME YOU HAD ALL BUT WON! 8-1 IS THE NEW 4-1! THE MOVIE WAS A MASSIVE FLOP, VLAD! All of Canada has been punched in the dick. — Unmistakable Latin Flavor (@UrinatingTree) October 9, 2022

If I watched 162 regular season baseball games just for the Jays to get knocked out in 2 playoff games there is no telling the level of rage I will experience — quinn (@LFGBlueJays) October 8, 2022

Might be the worst Blue Jays loss ever. Maybe I’m wrong. But given the season expectations, and how today played out, geez. What a collapse. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) October 9, 2022

I’m so tired of this.

An absolute implosion by the Blue Jays after a solid start from Gausman. Brutal. And ya. He should’ve finished the 6th. You pay him 20 million a year or whatever it is. Let him work his shit out WHEN ITS 8-1. #NextLevel — Jackie Redmond (@Jackie_Redmond) October 9, 2022

The Blue Jays went 18-0 this year when scoring 9+ runs. They'd won their last 54 games in a row when scoring 9+ runs. But they just lost a 10-9 game that sent them home for the winter. … after leading by 7 in the sixth. Wow. — Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) October 9, 2022

If the Mariners win this would be the worst playoff loss in Blue Jays history by any and every conceivable measure. — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) October 9, 2022

The Blue Jays could have prevented a collapse if only they were able to properly field JP Crawford’s flyball. In that same play, Bo Bichette and George Springer collided with each other, which also left the latter injured and needing to get carted off the field.

It’s going to take some time before the Blue Jays could fully recover from such a gut-wrenching experience in this series at the hands of the Mariners, who now move on to the ALDS.