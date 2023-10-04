The Toronto Blue Jays are on the road for the second game of the three game Wild Card series against the Minnesota Twins. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Blue Jays-Twins prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Twins were able to take game one of the series 3-1. Royce Lewis stole the show as he hit two home runs, and collected all three RBI for the Twins. Pablo Lopez threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings to earn the win. Kevin Gausman was knocked out of the game after just four innings pitched. However, the Blue Jays struck out 11 batters as a team in the loss.

The Blue Jays will be handing the ball to Jose Berrios for game two of the series. Sonny Gray will be taking the ball for the Twins.

Here are the Blue Jays-Twins MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Blue Jays-Twins Odds

Toronto Blue Jays: +1.5 (-178)

Minnesota Twins: -1.5 (+146)

Over: 8 (-110)

Under: 8 (-110)

How To Watch Blue Jays vs. Twins

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN app

Time: 4:30 PM ET/1:30 PM PT

Why The Blue Jays Could Cover The Spread

Jose Berrios has been pretty good for the Blue Jays this season, and he definitely deserves to take the ball for the second game of this series. He finished the season with a 3.65 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, and 184 strikeouts in 189 2/3 innings pitched. He did make one start against the Twins this season. It was back in May, but the Twins have not changed much on the offensive side of the ball. In that game, Berrios threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings, allowed four hits, and struck out five. The Blue Jays won the game 3-0, even though Berrios walked five in the game. Minnesota was bottom-10 in the MLB in batting average, and they had the most strikeouts in the MLB by 51. If Berrios can have another game like that, the Blue jays will cover the spread.

Why The Twins Could Cover The Spread

Sonny Gray will do his best to lead the Twins to a win in the second game of this series. Gray had a fantastic season for the Twins, and there is no denying that. Gray finished with a 2.79 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, and 183 strikeouts in 184 innings pitched. The right-hander was arguable the Twins' best and most consistent pitcher throughout the season. To make things better for the Twins, Gray is coming into the playoffs hot. In September, Gray made five starts, threw 27 innings, allowed 24 hits, struck out 27, walked only four, and he had a 2.00 ERA. With how Gray has been pitching lately, he should be able to keep the Twins in the game and help them cover the spread.

Gray already has a start against the Twins in this game. He threw five innings, allowed one run on five hits, and struck out five in the win for the Twins. In that game, Gray only threw 76 pitches, so he could have easily thrown one or two more innings with his low pitch count. If he can have another start like that, the Twins will cover the spread.

Final Blue Jays-Twins Prediction & Pick

This should be a fun pitching matchup. The Twins and Blue Jays are both throwing solid pitchers, and they have both shut down the opposition. It would not be surprising to see this game hit the under. I am confidently going to bet the under in this game because of the pitching matchup, and because it is the playoffs. With that said, I am going to take the Blue Jays to cover the spread.

Final Blue Jays-Twins Prediction & Pick: Blue Jays +1.5 (-178), Under 8 (-110)