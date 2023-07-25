The Toronto Blue Jays take on the Los Angeles Dodgers. Our MLB odds series has our Blue Jays Dodgers prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Blue Jays Dodgers.

The Toronto Blue Jays are fighting two different battles right now. On one hand, they are trying to chase down the Tampa Bay Rays and Baltimore Orioles for the American League East Division lead. They are 6.5 games behind first-place Baltimore for the division lead, 4.5 games behind the Rays for the first American League wild card spot. On the other hand, the Jays are immersed in a separate but more urgent battle: They trail the Houston Astros by one game for the second A.L. wild card berth, and they lead both the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox by 2.5 games for the third and final A.L. wild card spot.

The Jays would love to pass Tampa Bay and then catch Baltimore for the division lead, but they really can't worry too much about that fight right now. They need to make sure that if they can't pass the Astros, they at least fend off the Yankees and Red Sox (also the Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners, who are lower in the standings) for the last wild card berth. Making the postseason takes priority over winning the division. Solidifying a playoff berth is the first goal.

Toronto plays six games against Los Angeles teams this week. This is Game 2 of a three-game set against the Dodgers. Toronto then hosts the Los Angeles Angels on the upcoming weekend.

Here are the Blue Jays-Dodgers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Blue Jays-Dodgers Odds

Toronto Blue Jays: +1.5 (-176)

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+146)

Over: 9 (-105)

Under: 9 (-115)

How To Watch Blue Jays vs. Dodgers

TV: Sportsnet (Blue Jays) / SportsNet LA (Dodgers) / MLB Network (National)

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 10:10 p.m. ET/7:10 p.m. PT

Why The Blue Jays Could Cover The Spread

The Blue Jays have been getting very good pitching this season. They got it Monday night in their 6-3, 11-inning win over the Dodgers in the first game of this series. Toronto's bullpen has held up well this year. We saw that bullpen perform superbly on Monday. The Jays' pen threw six innings of one-run ball. Toronto held the powerful Dodgers scoreless in both the 10th and 11th innings, even with the Manfred Man on second base to start each inning. Reliever Jay Jackson threw a scoreless ninth and 10th to add depth to the bullpen. The Jays contained Dodger bats even though two very good high-leverage relievers, Tim Mayza and Erik Swanson, were unavailable due to overuse on the weekend against the Seattle Mariners.

If the Jays continue to get this kind of pitching from their bullpen, they will continue to win a lot of close games.

Why The Dodgers Could Cover The Spread

The Dodger offense looked tired on Monday. Los Angeles had a big series against the Texas Rangers over the weekend and then had to make the long flight from Arlington to L.A. for this series. Toronto had a shorter flight from Seattle to Los Angeles and looked fresher. The Dodgers, after a night of rest, should be able to perform better in this game. Also realize that Toronto starter Chris Bassitt, a good pitcher, has been much better at home this season than on the road. The Dodgers should be able to make Bassitt uncomfortable.

Final Blue Jays-Dodgers Prediction & Pick

The Dodgers have lost two straight games. It's unlikely they will lose three straight. Go with Los Angeles.

Final Blue Jays-Dodgers Prediction & Pick: Dodgers -1.5