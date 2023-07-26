It is a rubber match of a three-game series between the Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers. It is now time to continue our MLB odds series with a Blue Jays-Dodgers prediction, pick, and how-to watch.

After losing the first game of the series with the Blue Jays the Dodgers took game two in dramatic walk-off fashion. The Blue Jays started scoring off with a Brandon Belt sacrifice fly in the top of the first inning, giving them a 1-0 lead. The Dodgers tied it up in the bottom of the inning with a Freddie Freeman solo home run. Bo Bichette gave the Jays the lead again in the top of the third via a two-run home run. Max Muncy got a run back in the bottom of the third on a sacrifice fly that scored Freeman. In the eighth inning, the Blue Jays scored again on an Alejandro Kirk double. JD Martinez got a run back in the eighth, but the Jays extended the lead again on a bases-loaded double in the top of the ninth.

Then the Dodgers scored four in the bottom of the ninth to force extra innings and won it in the bottom of the tenth on a James Outman double. For the Dodgers, they sit at 58-42 on the season, giving them a four-game lead in the NL West. Meanwhile, the Blue Jays sit at 56-46 on the year, 6.5 games back of the Orioles in the division. They do currently have a 1.5-game lead over the Red Sox for the final wild-card spot.

Here are the Blue Jays-Dodgers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Blue Jays-Dodgers Odds

Toronto Blue Jays: +1.5 (-182)

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+150)

Over: 10 (-118)

Under: 10 (-104)

How To Watch Blue Jays vs. Dodgers

TV: Sportsnet/SNLA

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 4:10 PM ET/ 1:10 PM PT

Why The Blue Jays Could Cover The Spread

For the Blue Jays, winning starts with quality pitching. They are eighth in team ERA this year while sitting ninth in WHIP and seventh in opponent batting average. They are also tied for fourth in quality starts. On the hill today will be Yusei Kikuchi. He is 7-3 on the year with a 3.92 ERA and a 1.27 WHIP. Last time out he went 5.1 innings and did not give up a run, but the Jays took a 3-2 loss to the Mariners. Still, he had some rough starts at the beginning of this month. In his first 9.1 innings of work this month, he gave up nine runs. In the ten innings since, he has given up just two runs, and just one earned.

Meanwhile, the offense has been solid this year. The Jays offense is 14th in runs scored, sixth in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and tenth in slugging. Bo Bichette leads the team in batting average this year with a .312 average. That is good for sixth in the league. This month he has continued to hit well. Bichette is hitting .296 on the month with a .337 on-base percentage. He had three home runs and three doubles while driving in eight runs this month. Bichette has also scored six times this month.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team in home runs and RBIs this year. He is 15th in the majors in RBIs with 65 on the year. This month, Guerrero has five home runs and 14 RBIS. Meanwhile, he has hit three doubles and scored 14 times while hitting .240. While drawing nine walks, he has an OBP of .318 on the month. Meanwhile, Cavan Biggo is heating up. He is hitting .292 this month with three RBIs and four runs scored. In the last week, he is 3-5 at the plate with an RBI and a run scored.

Brandon Belt drove in a run last night, and that is his fourth RBI in his last four games. He has just seven RBIs on the month with four home runs. Belt has scored nine times this month but is only hitting .216 on the month. He is still walking a lot this month. He has 13 walks in the month which gives him a .369 on-base percentage.

Why The Dodgers Could Cover The Spread

For the Dodgers, it is all about their offense. They are second in runs scored this year while sitting third in on-base percentage, and third in slugging. Still, they are 18th in batting average this year. Mookie Betts drove in another run last night and sits tied for 12th in the majors in RBIs. This month he has driven in 13 runs while hitting five home runs this month. That gives him 27 home runs this year, which is tied for fifth in the majors. Betts has also scored in four of the last five games and has scored 16 times this month. While Betts is hitting just .299 this month, he has a .402 on-base percentage this month.

J.D. Martinez drove in another run via a home run last night. He leads the team in RBIs with 74, which is good for seventh in the majors. Meanwhile, his 25 home runs are tied for seventh in the majors. It has been another solid month for Martinez. While hitting just .266 on the month, he has a .351 on-base percentage. He has 18 RBIs on the month, including ten in his last five games. He has an RBI in each of his last five as well. Martinez also has hit home runs in each of the last two games, and six on the month while scoring ten times this month.

Meanwhile, Freddie Freeman may have the hottest bat on the team. He is hitting .364 this month, with a .449 on-base percentage. This month he has hit seven doubles, a triple, and seven home runs. That has led to 18 RBIs this month while also scoring 22 times. In the last eight games he has scored 15 runs, and scored in seven of his last eight games.

On the hill, today for the Dodgers will be Tony Gonsolin. Gonsolin is 5-3 on the year with a 3.94 ERA. After a great start to the year, he has not been as good as of late. Coming out of May he had a 1.77 ERA and was 3-1. Since then, he has a 5.79 ERA and a 2-2 record. Walks have been a major issue for Gonsolin. He has 17 walks in his last eight starts.

Final Blue Jays-Dodgers Prediction & Pick

While the two pitchers have similar numbers on the year, Kikuchi has been much better as of late. He is not walking nearly as many batters, or giving up as many hits. Meanwhile, both teams put out quality offenses. With that, the team with the pitching edge will be winning this one. Take the Blue Jays and the runs in this one.

