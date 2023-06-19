It is interleague play as the Toronto Blue Jays face off with the Miami Marlins. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Blue Jays-Marlins prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Blue Jays enter the series after losing two of three to the Rangers. The Jays have now lost six of their last ten games and fallen to 39-34 on the season. That places them 11 games back of the Rays for first place in the division but just a half-game back of the Yankees and Astros for the final wildcard spot in the American League. Meanwhile, the Marlins just completed a sweep of the Washington Nationals. They are now ten games over .500 for the first time in 12 years, sitting at 41-21. They have won seven of their last ten games, and 15 of their last 20. While they are five games back of Atlanta for the NL East lead, the Marlins are currently the top wild card team in the National League.

Here are the Blue Jays-Marlins MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Blue Jays-Marlins Odds

Toronto Blue Jays: -1.5 (+108)

Miami Marlins: +1.5 (-130)

Over: 8 (-102)

Under: 8 (-120)

How To Watch Blue Jays vs. Marlins

TV: SNET/BSFL

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 6:40 PM ET/ 3:40 PM PT

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Blue Jays Could Cover The Spread

The Blue Jays' offense struggled over the weekend, scoring just 11 runs in three games, propped up by a seven-run outing. This has been a theme for them as of last, having multiple below-average performances, then a major run outburst. In the Orioles series, they scores 11 runs in three games, propped up by a six-run performance. It was 13 runs in three games against the twins, with the help of a seven-run game. The series before that saw them score 15 runs in four games. Still, the Blue Jays are 11th in the majors in runs scored, while sitting fourth in batting average and fifth in on-base percentage.

Leading them this year has been Bo Bichette. He has 14 home runs and 46 RBIs, both of which lead the team and are top 25 marks in the majors. His .315 batting average is good for sixth in the majors. Bichette is heading up as of late. While only hitting .254 this month, Bichette has hits in each of his last five games, including a double in all five. After missing some time at the start of the month, Danny Jansen has been solid. In six games he has driven in four runs with the help of three home runs. He is hitting .250 with a .700 slugging in that time.

The Blue Jays will send Jose Berrios to the mound today. He is 7-4 on the season with a 3.28 ERA. Berrios has been great in his three starts in June so far. He has pitched 19.2 innings while giving up just three runs. That is good for a 1.37 ERA. In his last five starts, he has only given up more than a run once, and that was a two-run over six-inning outing against the Astros. After struggling in his first two starts of the season, he has been fantastic since.

Why The Marlins Could Cover The Spread

The Marlins starting pitching has been solid this year. They rank in the top half of the league in ERA, opponent batting average, and game score per start this year. The issue has been the offense. First, they do not make comebacks. Of the 31 losses this year, 22 of those are due to starting pitching. Only seven times this year has a starting pitcher been in a position to lose and the Marlins came back to win the game. That is the third-lowest amount in the league. The run support is not there either. A Marlins starting pitcher averages just 4.1 runs of support per game this year. That is 26th in the majors.

While the Marlins are hitting well this year, sitting ninth in the majors in batting average, they are tied for 25th in runs scored. Luis Arraez is leading the way for the Marlins. Arraez is first in the majors with a .388 batting average while sitting 6th in OPS. He has been on fire again this month. He is hitting .410 in June, helped by a five-for-five day against the Nationals on Friday. Arraez also has driven in 13 runs this month, while hitting a home run and scoring 11 times.

Bryan Hoeing is making his third start of the season in this one. He has used a reliever in May and June so far. His only two starts of the year were in April. In those two starts, he went 8.2 innings and gave up six runs in those two starts. Since then he has pitched 17.1 innings of relief while giving up four runs, with just three earned runs.

Final Blue Jays-Marlins Prediction & Pick

The Blue Jays not only send out the better offense but the better pitcher in this match-up. Berrios has been great as of late, and Hoeing has not shown anything as a starter. If the Blue Jays can get up early, it will be a comfortable win. With the Marlins only making seven comeback wins on the year, and the Blue Jays being in the top half of the league in bullpen ERA, they will win and cover in this one.

Final Blue Jays-Marlins Prediction & Pick: Blue Jays -1.5 (+108)