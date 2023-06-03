Saturday's MLB slate continues as we bring you a prediction and pick for this interleague matchup between two hot teams. The Toronto Blue Jays (31-27) will take on the New York Mets (30-28) for the second game of their series. The Blue Jays shut the Mets out 3-0 yesterday. Check out our MLB odds series for our Blue Jays-Mets prediction and pick.

The Toronto Blue Jays are in fourth place in the AL East and sit nine games back of the Tampa Bay Rays. While the Blue Jays are still posting a good record, they're going to have a tough road to the playoffs in baseball's toughest division. They're 6-4 in their last 10 games and shut the Mets out in convincing fashion yesterday. Jose Berrios (5-4) (RHP) will be their starter.

The New York Mets are second in the NL East and will be contending with the Atlanta Braves for the division. The Mets are looking like one of the more consistent teams in the league and are keeping games close even through their losses. They're 5-5 in the last 10 coming in and would like to even this series. Tylor Megill (5-3) (RHP) will be their starter in this one.

Here are the Blue Jays-Mets MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Blue Jays-Mets Odds

Toronto Blue Jays: -116

New York Mets: -102

Over (8.5): -120

Under (8.5): -102

How To Watch Blue Jays vs. Mets

TV: SportsNet New York

Stream: MLB.TV, fuboTV

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Time: 4:10 p.m. ET/ 1:10 p.m. PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Blue Jays Could Cover The Spread

The Blue Jays were able to shut the Mets out in their last game as Chris Bassitt tossed a stellar eight shutout innings and came away with the win, all doing so while his wife was in labor with baby. George Springer was able to add run support with a homer and the Jays came away with a convincing win to lead the series. While they're in a bad spot in the division, they still pose a serious threat to less-competitive NL teams.

Jose Berrios will be their starter behind his 3.86 ERA. On the road, Berrios struggles posting 4.83 ERA and a 3-3 record. The Jays have fared well on the road going 16-17, but may have to put in an extra effort with the Mets looking to bounce back. If Bo Bichette can continue to put runs up for them, they could have a chance to lift themselves behind their pitcher.

Why The Mets Could Cover The Spread

The Mets couldn't come up with any answers for Bassitt and laid an egg in front of their home fans. Against a pitcher like Jose Berrios, the Mets could see an opportunity to bounce back with some more runs this time around. Francisco Alvarez has been especially hot for them in the last 10 games and will look to continue his success here. The Mets bullpen ranks fifth in saves, giving them a good chance if they can get out to a lead.

Tylor Megill has posted a solid 5-3 record for the Blue Jays despite his 4.67 ERA. It's clear that the Blue Jays have a lot in terms of run support, but Megill would like to improve on his control as he's walked 27 batters so far. His numbers aren't anything special, but his hope is that the rest of his team can perform at home. They're 15-10 at home this year and have gone 9-6 as the underdog, a spot they'll be in here.

Final Blue Jays-Mets Prediction & Pick

If it wasn't for Bassitt's inspire pitching last game, we could've seen a more competitive outing from the Mets. The prediction here is for them to bounce back in a big way at home – their numbers as home underdogs are just too good to pass up here. Look for this series to be decided in the third and final game as the Mets even it up.

Final Blue Jays-Mets Prediction & Pick: New York Mets (-102)