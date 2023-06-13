It is an AL East showdown as the Toronto Blue Jays visit the Baltimore Orioles. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Blue Jays-Orioles prediction, pick, and how-to watch.

The Blue Jays enter the game off a win on Sunday over the Minnesota Twins. It was a comeback win for them as they overcame a five-run deficit to avoid the sweep at the hands of the Twins. They have now won seven of their last ten games, and sit at 37-30 on the season. Still, that places them ten games back in the division, and currently in fourth place. They are five games back of the second-place Orioles. The Orioles are coming off a sweep of the Royals and have won six of their last ten games while sitting 41-24 overall. They are one of just five 40-win teams in the majors and are tied for the second-best record in the majors, but still, sit second in the division.

Here are the Blue Jays-Orioles MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Blue Jays-Orioles Odds

Toronto Blue Jays: -1.5 (+132)

Baltimore Orioles: +1.5 (-160)

Over: 8.5 (-122)

Under: 8.5 (+100)

How To Watch Blue Jays vs. Orioles

TV: SNET-1/MASN2

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 7:05 PM ET/ 4:05 PM PT

Why The Blue Jays Could Cover The Spread

For the Blue Jays, it all starts with the offense. They are third in batting average and third in on-base percentage. Still, they are tenth in runs scored this year because of a 24th-ranked batting average with runners in scoring position. The big bats in the lineup have not struggled there in general. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is hitting .328 with runners in scoring position this year. He has driven in five runs this month while hitting .268 but also has an OBP of .375 this month.

Bo Bichette is also hitting well with runners in scoring position. He is hitting .323 in those situations while driving in 30 runs this year. Bichette is having a great year all around. He is fourth in the majors with a .317 batting average, and top twenty in home runs and RBIs on the season. Bichette has not been as hot this month. He is hitting just .234 on the month with 15 strikeouts. George Springer is having a solid month as well. He is hitting .262 this month with two home runs and four RBIs.

Starting for the Blue Jays today will be Chris Bassitt. Bassitt is 7-4 on the season with a 3.29 ERA. He has been dominant in the two starts this month. He has made two starts this month with a 1.15 ERA in 15.2 innings. Bassitt struck out 13 guys in the two starts as well. He made five starts this year where he has gone over six innings without giving up a run.

Why The Orioles Could Cover The Spread

The Orioles' offense has been great this year as well. They are ninth in slugging percentage and eighth in runs scored this year. They have done this with a 13th-ranked batting average and 16th-ranged on-base percentage. Gunnar Henderson has been playing great as of late. He is hitting .458 on the month while driving in seven runs and hitting four home runs. His OPS on the month was 1.480 as well.

On the opposite side of things is Adley Rutschman. While he may be one of the best catchers in the American League, he has struggled as of late. He is hitting just .182 this month and has a strikeout in every game this month. He has not hit a home run since May 26th and is looking to break out of his slump. The same can be said for Jorge Mateo. He is hitting just .217 this month with two RBIs.

Pitching for the Orioles today will be Dean Kremer. Kremer is 6-3 on the season with a 4.89 ERA. He was dominant in May, pitching 29.1 innings with just a 2.45 ERA. His strikeout numbers continue to go up. He has five or more strikeouts in each of his last four games. Still, last time it was bad. He gave up six runs in five innings with two home runs.

Final Blue Jays-Orioles Prediction & Pick

The Blue Jays have the better offense, and it is getting better by the game. They also have the better pitcher today. Bassitt has been on fire as of late, while Kremer has shown some struggles. Still, the Orioles as a whole have played better baseball throughout the season. They are a much more consistent squad than the Blue Jays and rarely put out an awful performance.

Final Blue Jays-Orioles Prediction & Pick: Orioles +1.5 (-160)