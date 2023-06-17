We're here to bring you another prediction and pick for this MLB game between two top American League teams. The Toronto Blue Jays (39-32) will meet the Texas Rangers (42-27) once again for the second game of their series. The Blue Jays stole the first game by just one run in a low-scoring affair. Check out our MLB odds series for our Blue Jays-Rangers prediction and pick.

The Toronto Blue Jays are fourth in the AL East and sit 11 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays. They were able to notch a victory in the first game of this series behind a clutch homer from Danny Jansen to give them the lead and ensure a win. The Blue Jays are now 6-4 in their last 10 games and are 2-2 on the road. They'll look to take advantage of a slumping Rangers team in this series. The Blue Jays have not yet announced a starter for this game.

The Texas Rangers are leading the AL West by 3.5 games and have been one of the top teams in baseball thus far. However, they've seen their lead over the division dwindle over this recent stretch as they're just 3-7 in the last 10 games. They saw a solid start from Martin Perez last night through five innings, but a home run given up in the fifth inning proved to be the difference. They'll look to bounce back at home with Dane Dunning (RHP) on the mound.

Here are the Blue Jays-Rangers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Blue Jays-Rangers Odds

Toronto Blue Jays: +114

Texas Rangers: -134

Over (9): -120

Under (9): -102

How To Watch Blue Jays vs. Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Soutwest

Stream: MLB.TV, fuboTV

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET/ 1:05 p.m. PT

Why The Blue Jays Could Cover The Spread

The Toronto Blue Jays continue to be one of the best hitting teams in baseball. That wasn't really the case last night as they tallied just two runs, relatively low by their standards. Still, their pitching held them in the game by just allowing one run and a single homer was all they needed to come out on top. While they haven't named a starter yet, the Blue Jays lead the MLB in strikeouts and rank fourth in quality starts with 34. No matter who they put on the mound, they're sure to get a solid outing.

The Blue Jays come in as slight underdogs, a sign that odds makers expect the Rangers to bounce back sooner rather than later. They're 11-10 when listed as the underdogs and are 20-19 overall on the road. They'll hope to produce some runs against one of the Rangers' aces – look for Bo Bichette to finally get his bat going and swing the trajectory for the Blue Jays.

Why The Rangers Could Cover The Spread

The Rangers are currently the best hitting team in the MLB, leading all teams in hits, runs, and batting average. However, they haven't been able have the same kind of run production in this recent 10-game stretch and have been outscored by 11 runs to opponents. The loss of Jacob deGrom has certainly thrown a wrench in the gears as far as their pitching consistency is concerned. Nevertheless, the Rangers are still one of the best home teams in baseball at 22-13 and have performed well in get-back situations.

Their starter Dane Dunning boasts a 5-1 record and 2.76 ERA thru 58.2 innings pitched. He's been one of their best starters and has only given up three home runs to opponents. He's got a good strikeout ratio for the action he's seen and his pitches have a ton of movement behind them. He lost his last start against the Angels, but has done a good job bouncing back in his following performances. Look for him to settle in early on his home mound.

Final Blue Jays-Rangers Prediction & Pick

While the Blue Jays were able to squeak across a walk and homer to win the game last night, the Rangers pitching didn't do a bad job of limiting damage and keeping the game close. It's still unclear who will pitch for the Blue Jays, but one would imagine the Rangers would still be given the slight edge with Dunning on the mound. The Rangers' bats should wake up eventually, so let's take them to bounce back at home with the prediction.

Final Blue Jays-Rangers Prediction & Pick: Texas Rangers (-134)