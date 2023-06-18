The Toronto Blue Jays will play the Texas Rangers in the finale of their three-game series at Globe Life Field. We're in Texas, sharing our MLB odds series, making a Blue Jays-Rangers prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Rangers defeated the Blue Jays 4-2 on Saturday to take the second game of the series. Now, they hope to win the series on Sunday. Things started well for the Jays as Vladimir Guerrero Jr. clipped a single to left-center field to give the Jays a 1-0 advantage in the first inning. However, the Rangers fought back in the second inning when Josh Jung slapped a two-run bomb to the opposite field to give them a 2-1 lead. Jonah Heim blasted a shot to deep right to tack on another run and make it 3-1. Later, Daulton Varsho cut the deficit for the Jays with a solo blast to deep right in the fourth inning. But the Rangers got an insurance run in the seventh when Corey Seager clobbered a solo shot.

Dane Dunning pitched well for the Rangers, going six innings while allowing two earned runs on six hits while striking out three. Then, Will Smith finished off the Blue Jays in the ninth for his 12th save. Trevor Richards lasted just three innings while allowing three earned runs on three hits.

Chris Bassitt will make the start today and comes in with a 7-5 record with a 4.02 ERA. Ultimately, he struggled in his last start, going three innings while allowing eight earned runs on 11 hits while striking out five and walking one in a loss to the Baltimore Orioles. Jon Gray comes into the game today with a record of 6-2 with a 2.32 ERA. Somehow, he tossed a complete game while allowing one earned run on four hits and striking out 12 in a loss to the St. Louis Cardinals in his last start.

Here are the Blue Jays-Rangers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Blue Jays-Rangers Odds

Toronto Blue Jays: +1.5 (-182)

Texas Rangers: -1.5 (+150)

Over: 8.5 (-120)

Under: 8.5 (-102)

How To Watch Blue Jays vs. Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest, MLB TV

Stream: MLB Extra Innings

Time: 2:35 PM ET/11:35 AM PT

Why The Blue Jays Could Cover The Spread

The Blue Jays can clobber the baseball and spread it all over the field. Now, they must find their bats again and get nab the final game with some well-timed hits from their best hitters.

Guerrero is batting .284 with nine home runs and 42 RBIs. Significantly, he is 2 for 5 in his career against Gray. Bo Bichette is hitting .316 with 14 home runs and 44 RBIs. Likewise, Matt Chapman is batting .264 with nine home runs and 34 RBIs. The Jays are hitting .269 with eight home runs over the past seven days. Now, they hope to keep the bats hot in the finale in Arlington. The Blue Jays are tied for fourth in the majors in hitting on the road. Moreover, they have clobbered 52 home runs away from their ballpark.

The Blue Jays' pitching staff also has a 4.76 ERA over the past seven days. However, they have a solid bullpen, which is 10th-best in baseball overall and will attempt to have another solid outing.

The Blue Jays will cover the spread if Guerrero, Bichette, and Chapman can clobber the baseball. Then, Bassitt must have a good game.

Why The Rangers Could Cover The Spread

The Rangers are one of the best teams in baseball and have combined great hitting and pitching to succeed all season. Now, they hope to continue to build on that momentum and take the finale.

Seager is batting .348 with nine home runs, 37 RBIs, and 28 runs. Meanwhile, Nathaniel Lowe is hitting .276 with eight home runs and 40 RBIs. Adolis Garcia is batting .260 with 15 home runs, 55 RBIs, and 50 runs. Moreover, the Rangers are solid at home, ranking third. The Rangers also have 11 home runs over the last seven days.

But the pitching staff has not done well. Ultimately, Gray will need to pitch well because the staff has a 4.57 ERA over the last seven days. The Texas bullpen is 25th in baseball.

The Rangers will cover the spread if they can hit the baseball early as they did on Saturday. Then, their bullpen must hold the lead after Gray tosses a good game.

Final Blue Jays-Rangers Prediction & Pick

The Blue Jays have good bats. However, Bassitt will have his hands full pitching against these Texas bats. Gray will be a force on the mound, finding ways to get Guerrero, Bichette, and Chapman out. Therefore, expect the Rangers to take the finale.

Final Blue Jays-Rangers Prediction & Pick: Texas Rangers: -1.5 (+150)