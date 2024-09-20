ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with another betting prediction and pick for Friday's slate of MLB action as we'll see a divisional showdown in the American League East. The Toronto Blue Jays will visit the Tampa Bay Rays for the first game of a three-game series. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Blue Jays-Rays prediction and pick.

Blue Jays-Rays Projected Starters

Jose Berrios (RHP) vs. Tyler Alexander (LHP)

Jose Berrios (16-9) with a 3.44 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 143 K, 183.1 IP

Last Start: 9/14 vs. STL (W) – 7.0 IP, 1 ER, 4 K

2024 Road Splits: (6-7) with a 4.16 ERA, .250 OBA, 75 K, 93.0 IP

Tyler Alexander (6-5) with a 5.58 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 78 K, 98.1 IP

Last Start: 9/14 @ CLE (L) – 5.0 IP, 4 ER, 2 K

2024 Home Splits: (3-2) with a 6.58 ERA, .301 OBA, 46 K, 52.0 IP

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Blue Jays-Rays Odds

Toronto Blue Jays: -1.5 (+146)

Moneyline: -108

Tampa Bay Rays: +1.5 (-178)

Moneyline: -108

Over: 8 (-105)

Under: 8 (-115)

How to Watch Blue Jays vs. Rays

Time: 6:50 p.m. ET/ 3:50 p.m. PT

TV: TSN, Bally Sports Sun, MLB.TV

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Blue Jays Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Toronto Blue Jays are currently last in the AL East race and they're sitting eight games back of the final AL Wild Card spot. It looks as though their season will end coming up short of the Postseason, but they have a chance to finish strong here against a divisional rival in Tampa Bay. After sweeping the Cardinals recently, Toronto is at risk of getting swept by the Rangers in their current series and would like the win before heading into this three-game road stint. They Rays currently lead the season series 7-4 and the Blue Jays were routed 13-0 in their last meeting.

Still, the Blue Jays are likely to have the pitching advantage in this game given their starter in Jose Berrios. While he's seen most of his struggles on the road this year, he's still the best pitcher in their rotation and will give them the edge here. Berrios has managed a win in his last seven consecutive starts and has only given up eight runs during that winning streak. In the same breath, he's struck out 41 batters during that stretch and has been one of the league's best pitchers over the last month. Expect those trends to continue as he remains red-hot from the mound.

Why The Rays Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Tampa Bay Rays are currently fourth in the AL East and sit six games back of the final Wild Card spot occupied by the Minnesota Twins. It doesn't seem as though they'll make the Postseason this year barring any miraculous collapses, but they could get off to a good start against a Blue Jays team they've handled all season. They've split their last six games at 3-3 and will conclude a series with the Red Sox before hosting the Blue Jays at home. The Rays are 38-39 on their home field and will hope to bring that number over .500 before the season is over.

Randy Arozarena has been seeing the ball very well over the last few games and it'll be exciting to see his smart decisions at the plate match up against Jose Berrios and his moving pitches. The Rays will send Tyler Alexander to the mound for his eighth start of the season. He's seen more than double the amount of appearances in relief this season and he's had to step into the spot following a few injuries to their starting rotation. Alexander has notched just one win in his last five appearances and most recently allowed four runs through five innings in his last outing. Expect him to start this game strong as he tries to put together a winning effort.

Final Blue Jays-Rays Prediction & Pick

The Tampa Bay Rays have been able to handle the Toronto Blue Jays all season and they have a chance to close this series with a resounding few wins. While neither team is likely to make the Postseason, we have to look at the batting of the Rays at the moment and favor them from the plate.

Still, Jose Berrios is on an impressive winning streak at the moment and with this potentially being his last start of the season, it'd be hard to fade the type of roll he's been on over the last five games. The Blue Jays will certainly have to provide him with some run support if they want to find this win on the road.

For our final prediction, we'll ride the hot hand here and side with the Toronto Blue Jays to get the win. We really like what we've seen out of Jose Berrios over the last seven games, so expect him to end his 2024 campaign with another great pitching performance.

Final Blue Jays-Rays Prediction & Pick: Toronto Blue Jays ML (-108)