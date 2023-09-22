It is an AL East battle as the Toronto Blue Jays face the Tampa Bay Rays. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Blue Jays-Rays prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Blue Jays enter the game after winning two of three over the Yankees to start the week. The loss yesterday broke a five-game winning streak for the Blue Jays. With the loss, the Blue Jays have just a half-game lead over the Rangers and Mariners. Right now, the Astros lead the Rangers and Mariners by a game in their division. The two teams who finish second will be battling with the Blue Jays for the final two Wild Card spots.

The Rays enter the game coming after taking two of three from the Los Angeles Angels. It was a walk-off win in the game yesterday to get their 95th win of the year. While the Rays have clinched a playoff spot and will guarantee themselves a home game in their first playoff game, they still have their sights set on something more. The Rays are just behind the Orioles in the race for the AL East, and most likely the top seed in the AL Playoffs.

Here are the Blue Jays-Rays MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Blue Jays-Rays Odds

Toronto Blue Jays: +1.5 (-162)

Tampa Bay Rays: -1.5 (+134)

Over: 7.5 (-115)

Under: 7.5 (-105)

How To Watch Blue Jays vs. Rays

TV: Sportsnet/BSSUN

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 6:40 PM ET/ 3:40 PM PT

Why The Blue Jays Could Cover The Spread

The Blue Jays were scoring well in their five-game winning streak, putting up 23 runs in five games. On the year the Blue Jays are 16th in runs scored, 10th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging. Bo Bichette has been driving in the runs lately for the Jays. In the last week, he is hitting just .200 with a .250 on-base percentage. He has a home run and five RBIs though, with five runs scored as well. Joining him in driving in runs is Vladimir Guerrero Jr. He is hitting .294 in the last week with a .400 on-base percentage. Guerrero has two home runs and five RBIs in the last week with three runs scored.

Guerrero may also be the hottest bat in the lineup. In the last week, he is the only player hitting over .275. Cavan Biggio is close, hitting .263 in the last week with a .391 on-base percentage. Biggo has scored four times but does not have an extra-base hit. He also has just one RBI. The Blue Jays are not hitting well as a team currently. In the last week, they are hitting just .202 with a .266 on-base percentage. They have six home runs and 23 RBIs in that time while scoring 26 total runs. The Blue Jays are exceeding their expected run total based on how they're hitting though. They have an expected run total of just 19.8 runs.

The Blue Jays will send Chris Bassitt to the moon today. He is 14-8 on the season with a 3.78 ERA. Bassitt ranks in the top 35 in wins, ERA, strikeouts, and WHIP this season. He is in the midst of another solid month as well. This month he has pitched 20.1 innings giving up just eight runs. Five of those games in one game, and he has a 3.54 ERA on the month with a 1-1 record while the Blue Jays have won two of three.

Why The Rays Could Cover The Spread

The Rays continue to be one of the best offensive units in the game. They are fourth in the majors in runs scored this year, while sitting seventh in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging. Manuel Margot has been solid in the last week. He is hitting .333 in the last week with a .360 on-base percentage. He has four doubles which has helped him have four RBIs in the last week. Meanwhile, he has stolen a base and scored three times in the last week. Harold Ramirez joins Margot in having four RBIs in the last week. He is hitting .300 in the last week with a .364 on-base percentage. He has a home run as well, but that has resulted in his only run scored in the last week.

Brandon Lowe has provided power in the last week. While he is hitting just .167 in the last week with a .273 on-base percentage, he has two home runs. That has led to three RBIs and three runs scored in the last six games. The Rays are not hitting great, but better than the Blue Jays. The Rays are hitting .234 in the last week with a .309 on-base percentage. They have hit six home runs in the last week and scored 25 times. That is right at what is expected based on how they are hitting. The Rays had an expected run total of 25.6 runs in the last week.

Tyler Glasnow goes for the Rays today. He is 9-6 on the season with a 3.53 ERA. This month has not been the best so far for Glasnow. He has given up three or more runs in three of the four starts. Meanwhile, he has given up 14 runs in 23 innings of work. That gives him a 5.48 ERA on the month and a 2-2 record in his four starts.

Final Blue Jays-Rays Prediction & Pick

The Blue Jays have a slight pitching edge with Chris Bassitt on the mound today. He has been solid all year long and has been pitching better than Tyler Glasnow as of late. Glasnow has not been bad though, but he does have some rough starts recently. Still, Glasnow is better at home and should be solid in this game as well. This could come down to who is hot at the plate. Both teams need a win for the playoffs in this game. The Rays are just 1.5 games behind the Orioles for the top spot in the American League. Meanwhile, the Blue Jays need a win to keep pace in the Wild Card race. With that, expect a close game that could be decided by one run.

Final Blue Jays-Rays Prediction & Pick: Blue Jays +1.5 (-162)