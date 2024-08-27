ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is an AL East battle as the Toronto Blue Jays visit the Boston Red Sox. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Blue Jays-Red Sox prediction and pick.

Blue Jays-Red Sox Projected Starters

Yariel Rodriguez vs. Cooper Criswell

Yariel Rodriguez (1-5) with a 4.40 ERA and a 1.33 WHIP

Last Start: Rodriguez went 4.1 innings in his last start, giving up six hits, two walks, and a home run. He would surrender five runs, but take the no-decision as the Blue Jays lost to the Reds.

2024 Road Splits: Rodriguez is 1-3 in eight starts on the road. He has a 5.16 ERA and a .223 opponent batting average.

Undecided (5-4) with a 4.41 ERA and a 1.34 WHIP

Last Start: Criswell went 4.2 innings, giving up four hits, a walk, and a home run. He would surrender just one run, but take the no-decision in a win over the Astros.

2024 Home Splits: Criswell has made seven starts and ten appearances at home. He has a 2-2 record with a 3.93 ERA.

MLB Odds: Blue Jays-Red Sox Odds

Toronto Blue Jays: +1.5 (-162)

Moneyline: +124

Boston Red Sox: -1.5 (+134)

Moneyline: -146

Over: 9.5 (-122)

Under: 9.5 (+100)

How to Watch Blue Jays vs. Red Sox

Time: 7:10 PM ET/ 4:10 PM PT

TV: Sportsnet/NESN

Why The Blue Jays Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Blue Jays are tied for 19th in the majors in runs scored, while sitting 18th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the way. He is hitting .320 this year with a .395 on-base percentage. Guerrero has 27 home runs, 85 RBIs, and 78 runs scored on the year. All of those marks lead the team. Daulton Varsho has also been solid. He is hitting .218 this year but with a .300 base percentage. He has 15 home runs and 53 RBIs. Varsho has also stolen ten bases and scored 66 times. George Springer rounds out the top bats of the year. Springer is hitting .220 this year with a .300 on-base percentage. He has 17 home runs and 51 RBIs. Further, he has stolen 13 bases and scored 63 times on the year.

Ernie Clement has been great in the last week. He is hitting .227 this past week with a .292 on-base percentage. He has three home runs, seven RBIs, and three runs scored in the last week. Alejandro Kirk has also been solid in the last week. He is hitting .333 in the last week with a .429 on-base percentage. He has two home runs and seven RBIs while scoring three times. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has also been hot. He is hitting .400 in the last week with a .538 on-base percentage. He has two home runs, five RBIs, and six runs scored in the last week. The Blue Jays have been great in the last week. They are hitting .266 with a .342 on-base percentage They have 16 home runs and 41 runs scored in the last seven games.

Why The Red Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Red Sox are sixth in runs scored, fourth in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and third in slugging. Rafael Devers has led the way. He is hitting .293 this year with a .373 on-base percentage. He has 28 home runs and 80 RBIs this year. Further, Devers has scored 81 times on the year. Jarren Duran is also having a solid year. He is hitting .290 on the year with a .351 on-base percentage. Duran has 17 home runs and 64 RBIs. Further, he has stolen 32 bases and scored 89 times. Ceddanne Rafaela rounds out the top bats of the year. He is hitting .260 on the year with a .291 on-base percentage. Rafaela has 13 home runs and 61 RBIs while scoring 63 times. Further, he has stolen 17 bases this year.

Tristan Casas has been hitting well in the last week. He is hitting .318 in the last week with a .400 on-base percentage. Casas has two home runs, five RBIS and three runs scored. Jarren Duran has also been solid in the last week. He is hitting .250 in the last week with a .480 on-base percentage. He has two home runs and three RBIs while scoring six times. Rounding out the top bats on the week is Masataka Yoshida. He is hitting .227 in the last week, with a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored. The Red Sox are hitting .216 in the last week with nine home runs and 22 runs scored in six games.

Final Blue Jays-Red Sox Prediction & Pick

Yariel Rodriguez has struggled recently. The Blue Jays have lost each of the last five times Rodriguez has started. He has also given up 14 runs in 20.1 innings of work. Still, the Red Sox are not hitting well. They have scored just over three runs per game in the last week. The Blue Jays are scoring nearly six runs per game in that same time span. They should be able to score enough in this one to take the win.

Final Blue Jays-Red Sox Prediction & Pick: Blue Jays ML (+124)