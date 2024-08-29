ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox had a rare “five-game” series. The first game made history as Danny Jansen switched teams since that game, so he technically played with both teams in the same game. It was an even stranger situation as he was the man at bat for the Blue Jays when the rainout began. The continuation of the game featured him catching for the Red Sox in the at-bat he started as a Blue Jay. The Blue Jays won the two games Monday, hurting Boston's playoff chances even more. The Red Sox are now four games back of the wild card, with the Blue Jays still hanging onto a glimmer of hope eight games back. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Blue Jays-Red Sox prediction and pick.

Blue Jays-Red Sox Projected Starters

Bowden Francis vs. Kutter Crawford

Bowden Francis is 7-3 with a 4.02 ERA and a 1.07 WHIP.

It would've been hard for Francis to build on his two previous starts when he faced the Los Angeles Angels at the Rogers Centre in his last outing. Francis had won the American League Player of the Week for his efforts but took a no-hitter into the ninth inning of the Angels game. After a Taylor Ward home run, John Schneider lifted him from the game, finishing with 12 strikeouts, 1 hit, 3 walks, and 1 earned run.

Francis is 4-3 on the road with a 3.77 ERA and a 1.05 WHIP.

Kutter Crawford is 8-11 with a 4.19 ERA and a 1.09 WHIP.

Crawford was lights out in his last start but received just one support run to take the loss. He went 5 innings with 3 strikeouts, allowing 3 hits, 2 walks, and 2 earned runs.

Crawford is 4-6 at home with a 4.18 ERA and a 1.09 WHIP.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Blue Jays-Red Sox Odds

Toronto Blue Jays: +1.5 (-164)

Moneyline: +120

Boston Red Sox: -1.5 (+136)

Moneyline: -142

Over: 8.5 (-110)

Under: 8.5 (-110)

How to Watch Blue Jays vs. Red Sox

Time: 7:10 PM ET/4:10 PM PT

TV: NESN, Sportsnet

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Blue Jays Will Cover The Spread/Win

If you go by the last five games for each pitcher, the Blue Jays have a massive advantage. Bowden Francis has been one of the best stories in baseball over the past two weeks, taking the league by storm with a series of stellar outings. It could be difficult for Kutter Crawford to have the outing necessary to keep up with Francis in this game.

The Blue Jays and their new young core have been showing everyone they could be primed for a comeback season in 2025. They are hitting .264 with a .341 on-base percentage over their last ten games, averaging 5.5 runs/nine. They've won seven over that span.

Why The Red Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Red Sox lost five games in a row before their win on Tuesday night, thanks to a lack of offense where they scored just 12 runs. Boston looked like they broke out of that funk on Tuesday by scoring six runs, led by Jarren Duran who has been mashing the ball against the Blue Jays in this series. The Red Sox have plenty left to play for this season and must start winning games against weaker teams to stay in the postseason race.

Final Blue Jays-Red Sox Prediction & Pick

Francis has been the talk of the league since winning Player of the Week honors. Everyone expects him to dominate when they tune in, which makes it feel like we could see some regressing coming in this start. Pitching in Fenway is much different than pitching in Toronto or Los Angeles. We could see plenty of runs in this game after the Red Sox breakout.

Final Blue Jays-Red Sox Prediction & Pick: Over 8.5 (-110)