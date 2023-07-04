The Toronto Blue Jays head on the road to take on the Chicago White Sox in game one of a three-game series Tuesday night at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois. So let's check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Blue Jays-White Sox prediction and pick.
Toronto (45-40) is sitting fourth in the AL East 11 GB of the AL-leading Tampa Bay Rays. If the Blue Jays were in any other division they would be competing for the top spot in the division but unfortunately, they are competing with the red-hot Tampa Bay Rays. They aren't coming into this matchup in their best form as they just got swept by their divisional rivals the Boston Red Sox and will need a big rebound game to get back on track
Chicago (37-49) is much like Blue Jays as they come into this matchup losing a series to the bottom feeders the Oakland Athletics. They lost two of those three matchups as heavy favorites and are now slight underdogs in this matchup against yet another struggling team. An overhaul at the trade deadline could ensue if Chicago doesn't break out of their slump starting with tonight's matchup with the Blue Jays.
Here are the Blue Jays-White Sox MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Blue Jays-White Sox Odds
Toronto Blue Jays: -120
Chicago White Sox: +102
Over: 8.5 (-118)
Under: 8.5 (-104)
How To Watch Blue Jays vs. White Sox
Stream: MLB.TV
Time: 8:10 PM ET/5:10 PM PT
Final Blue Jays-White Sox Prediction & Pick
Both teams are struggling to come into tonight's matchup in Chicago and it could be a pitcher's duel between Chris Bassitt and Lucas Giolito. The Blue Jays have the better lineup between the two but it's Giolito that has the edge in the pitching matchup which could overcome the White Sox's offensive struggles. The White Sox and Lucas Giolito get the job done here and just do enough to outlast Chris Bassitt and the Blue Jays.
Final Blue Jays-White Sox Prediction & Pick: Chicago White Sox (+102), Over 8.5 (-118)