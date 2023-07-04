The Toronto Blue Jays head on the road to take on the Chicago White Sox in game one of a three-game series Tuesday night at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois. So let's check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Blue Jays-White Sox prediction and pick.

Toronto (45-40) is sitting fourth in the AL East 11 GB of the AL-leading Tampa Bay Rays. If the Blue Jays were in any other division they would be competing for the top spot in the division but unfortunately, they are competing with the red-hot Tampa Bay Rays. They aren't coming into this matchup in their best form as they just got swept by their divisional rivals the Boston Red Sox and will need a big rebound game to get back on track

Chicago (37-49) is much like Blue Jays as they come into this matchup losing a series to the bottom feeders the Oakland Athletics. They lost two of those three matchups as heavy favorites and are now slight underdogs in this matchup against yet another struggling team. An overhaul at the trade deadline could ensue if Chicago doesn't break out of their slump starting with tonight's matchup with the Blue Jays.

Here are the Blue Jays-White Sox MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Blue Jays-White Sox Odds

Toronto Blue Jays: -120

Chicago White Sox: +102

Over: 8.5 (-118)

Under: 8.5 (-104)

How To Watch Blue Jays vs. White Sox

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 8:10 PM ET/5:10 PM PT

Why The Blue Jays Will Win

Chris Bassitt has been a reliable presence on the mound for the Blue Jays, with an 8-5 record, 4.06 ERA, and 1.29 WHIP through 16 starts. He has also been consistent in his recent outings, with no disastrous performances, and is coming off his best performance of the season where he pitched six shutout innings giving up 3 hits while striking a season-high 12 strikeouts. The Blue Jays have a potent offense, with a .256 batting average and .772 OPS this season . They have also been successful against right-handed pitchers, with a .259 batting average and .784 OPS. They will give Lucas Giolito and the White Sox bullpen a tough matchup ahead of them trying to keep runs off the board. In limited action, George Springer (3-for-9, 3 BBs) and Bo Bichette (3-for-8, 1 HR, 4 RBIs) have had their fair share of success against Giolito.

Why The White Sox Will Win

Lucas Giolito has been a reliable presence on the mound for the White Sox, with a 6-5 record, 3.53 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, and 108 strikeouts in 99.1 innings pitched through 17 starts. The Blue Jays have lost five of their last six games, and they have struggled against right-handed pitchers this season, with a .238 batting average and .719 OPS. The White Sox have a potent offense, with a .256 batting average and .772 OPS this season, and could give Chris Bassitt a run for his in tonight's matchup. They have also been successful against right-handed pitchers, with a .259 batting average and .784 OPS.

Final Blue Jays-White Sox Prediction & Pick

Both teams are struggling to come into tonight's matchup in Chicago and it could be a pitcher's duel between Chris Bassitt and Lucas Giolito. The Blue Jays have the better lineup between the two but it's Giolito that has the edge in the pitching matchup which could overcome the White Sox's offensive struggles. The White Sox and Lucas Giolito get the job done here and just do enough to outlast Chris Bassitt and the Blue Jays.

Final Blue Jays-White Sox Prediction & Pick: Chicago White Sox (+102), Over 8.5 (-118)