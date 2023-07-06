The Toronto Blue Jays and Chicago White Sox are playing a double header on Thursday. Game two of the double header will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Blue Jays-White Sox prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Blue Jays beat the White Sox in a tightly contested game one. Vladimir Guerrero Jr and Whit Merrifield each had two hits and two RBI on the day. Vladimir Guerrero hit the home run to take the lead in the eighth inning. Chris Bassitt went six inning and allowed three runs on six hits while striking out five. Jordan Romano struck out the side in the ninth inning to earn his 25th save of the season.

Luis Robert Jr was the lone contributer for the White Sox. Robert went 1-4 on the day, but launched a deep home run to take the lead in the sixth inning. Tim Anderson and Eloy Jimenez had two hits each to lead the team. Lucas Giolito went six innings, allowed two runs on four hits and struck out four to earn the no decision. Joe Kelly suffered the loss after giving up the home run to Guerrero in the eighth inning.

Yusei Kikuchi will start for the Blue Jays in this game while Jesse Scholtens will most likely be the starter for the White Sox.

Here are the Blue Jays-White Sox MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Toronto Blue Jays: -1.5 (-102)

Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (-118)

Over: 9.5 (-115)

Under: 9.5 (-105)

How To Watch Blue Jays vs. White Sox

TV: SportsNet (Canada), NBC Sports Chicago

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 8:10 PM ET/5:10 PM PT

Why The Blue Jays Could Cover The Spread

Kikuchi pitched very well in the month of June, but had a rough first start in July. However, with five good starts in June, his last one can almost be chalked up as a fluke. On the season, Kikuchi has a 9.4 K/9 and a .249 opponent batting average. The White Sox have struck out the 14th most times in the MLB and they have the ninth worst batting average. Kikuchi has been throwing well, so he should not have much problem with the White Sox lineup in his game.

Why The White Sox Could Cover The Spread

Scholtens is having a good season thus far. He has been extende in his last two outings, so he should be able to go at least five innings for this game. On the year, Scholtens has a 2.96 ERA and 1.06 WHIP in 27 1/3 innings pitched. Opponents are batting just .192 off of him, so he does a good job at inducing weak contact. If he can do that again in this game, the White Sox should be able to keep this game close. Double headers are tough because you do not know who might sit in game two, so the Blue Jays could easily sit a few of their better players.

Final Blue Jays-White Sox Prediction & Pick

I am going to ride with the White Sox in this game. They kept the first game close, and they have stretches in which they play better baseball. As long as they can score a few runs off Kikuchi, the White Sox will cover the spread.

Final Blue Jays-White Sox Prediction & Pick: White Sox +1.5 (-118), Over 9.5 (-115)