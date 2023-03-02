A benchmark tool for the upcoming Blue Protocol, as well as a character creator, is now available for download.

The online action RPG, which is comes out this year, recently released a benchmark tool. This benchmark tool tests out the player’s PC to see if they can handle running the game. This works by having your PC render scenes from the game to see how well it does. It then gives you a score depending on how well it performed.

To download the Blue Protocol benchmark tool, players can head on over to the official download page. Sadly, the page is all in Japanese, as well as the Benchmark tool installer. However, the installer is pretty straightforward, so it will be easy to install it. The installer itself is 5.32 GB, so make sure that your PC has enough space for it.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

As mentioned above, you will get a score after running the benchmark. The scores work as follows (Translated via DeepL):

10000 – Extremely Comfortable Extremely comfortable to play. Will likely work with higher graphics settings.

9000-9999 – Very Comfortable Very comfortable to play. Will likely work with higher graphics settings.

8000-8999 – Comfortable Comfortable to play. Please adjust graphics settings according to the operation.

7000-7999 – Slightly Comfortable Slightly comfortable. Please adjust graphics settings according to the operation.

6000-6999 – Normal Can be played comfortably. Please adjust graphics settings according to your operation.

5000-5999 – Recommended to change settings Operation may feel sluggish during high-load situations. We recommend that you lower the graphics settings as much as possible.

4000-4999 – Need to change settings Settings need to be changed before starting to play. It is recommended to lower the graphics settings as much as possible.

<3999 – Difficult to operate We recommend that you use a computer that meets the system requirements.



Other than the benchmark tool, the player can also experience Blue Protocol’s character creator. This lets players experience making their own character. The character creator should give the player an idea of what their character can look like once the game comes out this year.

That’s all the information we have about the benchmark tool and character creator for Blue Protocol. For more gaming news from us, you can also check out our gaming news articles.